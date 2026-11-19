MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (IANS) More than 21 lakh passengers travelled from the Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway during the 15-day period covering Diwali and Chhath festivities, generating revenue of over Rs 108 crore, with the division operating 79 special train trips to manage the seasonal rush, officials said on Thursday.

Between November 1 and 15, the railway administration arranged additional train services and attached extra coaches to regular trains to accommodate the increased passenger demand, particularly from people travelling to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states for the festivals.

According to the Ahmedabad Division, more than 8.13 lakh passengers travelled from Ahmedabad railway station, while Sabarmati recorded over 3.42 lakh passengers and Asarva more than 1.37 lakh during the period.

Bhuj, Gandhidham and other stations under the division also witnessed substantial passenger movement.

The special train trips operated from Ahmedabad, Sabarmati, Asarva, Bhuj and Gandhidham connected passengers to several destinations across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and other states.

These included Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Mumbai, Prayagraj, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Barauni, Rajgir, Jaipur, Haridwar and Bhagalpur.

Additional coaches were also attached to major trains, including the Swarn Jayanti Rajdhani Express, Tejas Express and Karnavati Express, to accommodate more passengers.

To manage the rush, special holding areas were set up at Ahmedabad and Sabarmati railway stations, equipped with seating arrangements, drinking water, fans and adequate lighting.

Food packets, water bottles and biscuits were also distributed to passengers travelling in general-class coaches.

The railway administration made arrangements to regulate passenger movement within station premises, prevent overcrowding on platforms and facilitate safe boarding.

Drinking water facilities and cleanliness were also monitored regularly. Security arrangements included the deployment of 55 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at Ahmedabad station, 40 at Sabarmati and 15 at Asarva.

The Government Railway Police (GRP), ticket-checking staff and other railway employees were also deployed to assist passengers and manage operations.

CCTV surveillance was maintained at the major stations, with 119 cameras monitoring Ahmedabad railway station and 121 at Sabarmati. The division is also planning to install 60 additional CCTV cameras at Ahmedabad station.

Under the supervision of Divisional Railway Manager Ved Prakash, the commercial, operations, security, mechanical and other departments coordinated to manage train operations, passenger facilities, cleanliness and security during the festive period.

Electronic display boards, public announcement systems and social media platforms were used to provide passengers with information about special trains, schedules, platforms and other facilities. Train operations and punctuality were also monitored regularly.

The division said, "It would continue to focus on expanding rail services in response to growing passenger demand, upgrading facilities, strengthening security and improving crowd management."