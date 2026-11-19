MENAFN - IANS) Agra, Nov 19 (IANS) A controversy has erupted after a BJP leader allegedly recorded a video inside the Taj Mahal premises, raising the political slogan“Radhe-Radhe Kamal Khila De” and chanting“Jai Shri Ram”, prompting the Chairman of the Khuddam-e-Roza Taj Mahal Urs Committee, Tahiruddin Tahir, to demand strict action from the Archeological Survey of India.

Speaking to IANS, Tahir termed the alleged activity illegal, arguing that the Taj Mahal is a centrally protected monument where political slogans, banners and promotional activities are prohibited.

“This is illegal. The Taj Mahal is a monument protected by the Central Government, and the rules here prohibit anyone from raising any kind of political slogan, putting up banners or engaging in any kind of publicity. Today, the slogan 'Radhe-Radhe Kamal Khila De' was promoted. This is a political slogan. The government should take action in this matter. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), in particular, should take action,” he said.

He warned that allowing such activities could turn the historic monument into a political battleground.

“Taj Mahal can't be converted into a political arena. Today they are sloganeering about the blooming of the lotus (official election symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party). Tomorrow they might say, 'Radhe Radhe Cycle Chala De' (referring to the Samajwadi Party's election symbol), or ask people to stamp the Hand, (the Congress election symbol),” Tahir said.

He further said that the monument should not become a platform for political messaging or a training ground for political activities.

“Taj Mahal can't be turned into a political training ground. So this can't be made a practice, because under the law there are strict rules in place which prohibit any small or big political activity in the Taj Mahal premises. No banners can be put up here; no advertisement can be done here,” he added.

Tahir urged the government and the ASI to take strict and timely action, warning that failure to act could encourage similar incidents in the future.

The controversy reportedly emerged after the announcement that tourists would be allowed free entry to all centrally protected monuments in Agra during World Heritage Week.

According to reports, a BJP leader allegedly filmed himself inside the Taj Mahal premises while raising the slogan“Radhe-Radhe Kamal Khila De”, followed by“Jai Shri Ram”. The video was subsequently shared on social media, triggering objections over the use of the monument's premises for political messaging.

The issue has also drawn attention to restrictions on political campaigning at the Taj Mahal. According to a Supreme Court order cited in connection with the matter, political campaigning is prohibited at the monument.