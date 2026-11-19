MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/Bijapur, Nov 19 (IANS) In a significant success against Left Wing Extremism, a joint team of Pamed police station and CoBRA battalion recovered a Maoist arms dump from the dense forests of Jeerpalli village in Bijapur district on Thursday.

Acting on specific intelligence about the presence of a hidden Maoist dump in the forests under the Pamed police station area, security forces launched a targeted search operation.

The team thoroughly combed the forested area of Jeerpalli and successfully located the cache carefully concealed by the insurgents. Upon thorough search of the dump, the security forces recovered two BGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) launchers and 36 BGL shells.

The recovery of these sophisticated weapons is expected to deal a blow to the operational capabilities of the Maoists in the region.

Security forces have been conducting continuous anti-Maoist operations across Bijapur district with the dual objective of effectively curbing extremist activities and ensuring lasting peace and security for residents, police officials said.

Bijapur remains one of the most affected districts in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division, where Maoist violence has long disrupted normal life and development work.

Officials stated that the recovered weapons and ammunition have been seized and further investigation is underway, the officials said.

The successful operation is part of strict vigilance and improved intelligence networks and coordination between local police and specialised units like CoBRA in the sensitive forested terrain.

Bijapur Police and security forces reaffirmed that such campaigns will continue relentlessly to establish an atmosphere of peace, security and development in the region.

They appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and immediately inform the nearest police station or security camp about any suspicious object or explosive material. People have been advised not to touch any suspicious explosive items and to maintain a safe distance from them.

The recovery comes as part of the ongoing efforts by security agencies to dismantle the Maoist infrastructure in south Bastar.

Continuous operations in recent months have led to several similar recoveries, weakening the logistical support available to the banned organisation.

Police officials said they have successfully mustered the support of residents and have expressed hope that sustained pressure on the extremists will eventually bring normalcy and accelerate development works in the remote areas. Security forces remain on high alert in the region to prevent any retaliatory action.