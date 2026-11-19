India and Japan Boost Supply Chain Resilience and Strategic Defense

Tokyo [Japan], November 19 (ANI): India and Japan on Thursday have agreed to strengthen supply chain resilience and secure undersea connectivity amid concerns over economic coercion and arbitrary export restrictions, while reaffirming mutual support for each other's bids for permanent membership of a reformed United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The decisions were taken during the fourth India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting held in Tokyo, attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, along with their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu and Defence Minister Koizumi Shinjiro.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the Ministers expressed grave concerns over economic coercion, including arbitrary export restrictions and non-market policies and practices resulting in overcapacity, which they said disrupt global supply chains in critical industries. "They reiterated their grave concerns regarding economic coercion, including through arbitrary export restrictions, and non-market policies and practices that result in overcapacity, which disrupt global supply chains in critical industries," the joint statement said.

To address these challenges, the two sides concurred on the importance of maintaining a fair and competitive global environment and establishing resilient and reliable supply chains among like-minded partners to promote collective resilience. The Ministers also welcomed the adoption of the Joint Declaration on Economic Security Cooperation at the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit and agreed to promote concrete, project-based cooperation in strategic sectors, including semiconductors, critical minerals, information and communication technology, clean energy and pharmaceuticals.

They welcomed progress under the second round of the Economic Security Dialogue and the inaugural Private-Sector Economic Security Dialogue, while encouraging closer engagement among government agencies, industries and research institutions to identify opportunities for strengthening diversified supply chains and reducing strategic vulnerabilities. The two countries also agreed on the early convening of the inaugural meeting of the Track 1.5 Dialogue and the Follow-up Mechanism.

On digital connectivity, the Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening secure and resilient infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific, agreeing to enhance bilateral cooperation in developing trusted, redundant and high-speed undersea cable networks. The joint statement said the two sides would pursue this cooperation, including through industry partnerships, and share best practices to ensure the security, reliability and resilience of critical undersea communications infrastructure.

On reforms to global governance institutions, India and Japan reiterated their commitment to reforming the United Nations Security Council, including its expansion in both permanent and non-permanent categories to better reflect current geopolitical realities. The Ministers "expressed their mutual support for each other's candidatures for a permanent seat in a reformed UNSC", the statement said. They also noted that India and Japan had confirmed mutual support for each other's respective candidatures for non-permanent seats in the 2028-29 and 2033-34 terms.

The discussions also covered cooperation in the space sector, with the two countries agreeing to expand collaboration in Space Situational Awareness (SSA), the use of space for Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), space-related international rules and norms, and other areas of mutual interest. They also agreed to hold the next edition of the India-Japan Space Dialogue at an early date.

Highlighting the growing strategic convergence between the two countries, the Ministers underscored the importance of closer coordination under the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership amid an increasingly complex and uncertain international environment. They reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining and strengthening an international order that is "free, open and based on the rule of law", while respecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity and promoting the peaceful resolution of disputes without the threat or use of force.

The two sides also appreciated the synergy between India's Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI) and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), and Japan's updated "Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)" vision, committing to enhance cooperation towards a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific. The Ministers further noted the significant progress in bilateral cooperation since the previous 2+2 meeting in 2024 and welcomed the outcomes of the 15th and 16th India-Japan Annual Summits held in August 2025 and July 2026, respectively.

Meanwhile, India and Japan agreed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2027 as the "India-Japan Year of Shared Horizons", with commemorative programmes throughout the year. The Ministers welcomed the announcement of the official logo for the anniversary and the India-Japan cricket match held in Sano City, Japan, as the curtain-raiser to the celebrations. They said the milestone would provide an important opportunity to further strengthen friendship and mutual understanding and expand exchanges between the peoples of the two countries.

The Ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to regular consultations on regional and international security developments and decided to hold the next India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Meeting in India at a mutually convenient date.