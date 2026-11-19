Protest Erupts at Rangareddy IT Firm Over Religious Attire

A large number of Ayyappa devotees and members of Hindu organisations staged a protest outside an IT Company in Adibatla, Rangareddy district, on Thursday, alleging that the company denied entry to an employee after he took Ayyappa Deeksha. The protesters raised slogans against the company and demanded that the employee be allowed to attend work while observing the Deeksha.

According to Manish, an employee of the company, he had informed the management about his decision to observe Ayyappa Deeksha two months ago but was denied entry to the office on Thursday over the company's dress code. "I have been working for two years. I informed the management two months ago that I would take Ayyappa Deeksha. Today, they did not allow me inside, saying they will not allow me without following the dress code. But they are allowing other people without a dress code. I am not understand why they are stopping me after taking Ayyappa Deeksha," Manish said.

Meanwhile, an Adibatla police official said that the protest was staged by Ayyappa Deeksha devotees and Hindu organisations following allegations made by an employee that he was not allowed inside the company. "One of the employees made this allegation. We have not received any complaint so far. Now, the situation is under control, and we are verifying the matter," the police official said. Police said they were verifying the allegations.