Karnataka Cabinet Orders Action Against Author for Insulting Basavanna

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19 (ANI): The Karnataka Cabinet has given its approval for the confiscation of the book 'Basavamantapa' and for legal action against author Ravi Hanj, who allegedly insulted Basavanna and Lingayats, said Minister Eshwar B Khandre, who is also the national president of the Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha. He thanked the Cabinet for the decision.

Khandre said he had proposed in the Cabinet meeting that all videos containing derogatory remarks about Basavanna by Ravi Hanj should be removed from social media, and the Cabinet agreed to write to the Central Government in this regard. He said Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwar and Cabinet colleagues M B Patil, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, S S Mallikarjun, Basavaraj Rayareddy, K H Muniyappa and others agreed, saying that derogatory remarks against a great personality like Basavanna, who worked in the 12th century itself for building a classless and casteless equal society, cannot be tolerated. The Chief Minister has approved the decision, he said.

Before the Cabinet meeting, speaking to reporters, Khandre had said he would request the Chief Minister to order confiscation of the book Basavamantapa, which contains derogatory content about Basavanna, and to order filing of a suo moto complaint against Hanj for speaking in a demeaning manner about Basavanna and Lingayats. He had earlier said that, as a Minister, he should not openly demand the confiscation of a book. However, Ravi Hanj has made baseless allegations that hurt the sentiments of the entire Lingayat community and followers of Vishwaguru Basavanna. He said the book disturbs social harmony and urged the Chief Minister and the Home Minister to immediately confiscate it.

Khandre said he respects the freedom of speech and expression given by the Constitution, but insulting great personalities and speaking provocatively to hurt people's sentiments cannot be accepted at all. Hence, the book should be confiscated, and all videos of Ravi Hanj in this regard should be immediately removed from social media, Khadre demanded. He said Hanj has called Lingayats "Lingahataru". This is a provocative statement. "It has caused deep pain to community members across the world. It is not right to speak as a self-proclaimed researcher without any research on emotional issues. A suo moto case should be filed against this person for making a provocative statement, and strict legal action should be taken," he said. (ANI)