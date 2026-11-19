Jairam Ramesh Slams PM Modi for Criticizing Corporate India at FICCI

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that a "nervous and rattled" PM had echoed the Congress's long-standing critique of the Indian economy during his address to industry leaders at FICCI's centenary convention. Taking to X, Ramesh stated that for the first time in 12 years, PM Modi had pulled up "captains of industry" over stagnant wages and job creation. "Addressing FICCI earlier today, he parroted what the Indian National Congress has been saying for long: (i) that wages have not increased; (ii) tax rates have been cut but investment has not boomed; and (iii) jobs are simply not expanding at the desired rate," Ramesh said, adding that corporate leaders must have been "taken aback and shocked" to hear the Prime Minister "in this RAGA," Jairam said.

Earlier in the day, addressing the centenary convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Prime Minister Modi pointedly questioned corporate India. Highlighting his government's push for 'Ease of Doing Business' and tax relief, including reducing the base corporate tax rate from 30% to 22% and waiving income tax on annual incomes up to Rs 12 lakh, PM Modi questioned whether the private sector had reciprocated. "I know you won't clap for this. I know very well-because your appetite is so vast that no matter how much you are fed, your stomach never fills!" PM Modi said amid laughter and applause from the audience. "I waived income tax up to ₹12 lakh. But did you raise your employees' salaries? Did you increase the headcount of your employees? No! You think: 'Modi-ji, you do it; we'll manage our end!' Is this how it should work?" PM Modi said.

Ramesh argued that PM Modi was being "less than fair" in shifting blame onto the private sector, claiming that the government's own policies were responsible for the slowdown. "But the PM has been less than fair. His policies have led to this situation. He has allowed unprecedented concentration of economic power in industry after industry. Oligopoly is destroying competition. He has created an atmosphere of fear and intimidation that has dampened investor sentiment. He has allowed the capture of regulatory institutions by a chosen few and has unleashed investigative agencies to favour just one conglomerate. He has allowed the trade deficit with China to zoom to record levels, that has destroyed lakhs of MSMEs. After a suicidal demonetisation, he saddled the economy with cumbersome and complicated GST. The list can be expanded," he said.

Ramesh said that the demands of the industry deserve better, claiming that the Centre's "substance and style" in governance has led to inflation, stagnant job creation and tepid private investment. "The PM should stop complaining. He should look inwards and accept that both the substance and style of his governance have been such that inflation is raging, jobs growth is not happening and private investment continues to be tepid. Industry demands and deserves better," he said. (ANI)