West Bengal CM Adhikari Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss state development and law and order, presenting him with a traditional Dokra idol of Goddess Durga. Adhikari shared details of the meeting on X, thanking the Home Minister for his time and backing for West Bengal's progress. He wrote, "Had the privilege of meeting Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji in New Delhi. I presented him with a traditional Dokra idol of Maa Durga." The West Bengal CM further stated that the discussion covered West Bengal's development agenda, law and order, and broader public welfare before expressing appreciation for Shah's guidance. "During the meeting, we discussed key issues related to West Bengal, including development, the Law and Order situation and other pertinent matters concerning the State and the welfare of the People of West Bengal. Grateful for his valuable time, guidance and continued support towards the progress and prosperity of West Bengal," Suvendu Adhikari stated.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 6th edition of the annual 'Anti-Terror Conference' on 'Cross-Border Terrorism' here in the National Capital on Thursday. Issues like obtaining evidence from foreign jurisdictions, application of digital forensics, data analysis in counter-terrorism investigations, effective management of trials, countering radicalisation, and emerging hybrid threats to national security will be discussed in the two-day conference being organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as a part of a continued effort to bolster the nation's collective response to terrorism. Further sessions will examine the tools, techniques and case experiences involved in disrupting terror financing networks, as well as the development of future-ready counter-terrorism strategies and the strengthening of institutional capacities to meet emerging national security challenges. This conference will also host a capacity-building training programme for state police personnel and practising professionals. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said that the programme has been designed to equip participants in several areas. "These include applying the new criminal laws in terror investigations, using digital evidence in prosecution, and trial strategy and management," it said. "The programme will also cover special provisions relating to the investigation of terror cases, common challenges posed by the defence, the protection of witnesses, and the initiatives taken by the government to improve prosecution," it added. Over the two days, the deliberations will enable law enforcement agencies to share their experiences, highlight good practices in handling counter-terrorism matters, and draw upon lessons learnt from terror investigations. (ANI)