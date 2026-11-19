Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman Slams Sheikh Hasina Amid Political Unrest

Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman on Thursday launched into a vociferous attack on former PM Sheikh Hasina and her party the Awami league as the country battles a spate of arson attacks linked to the proposed return of the former PM. According to a report by the Daily Star in Bangladesh, Rahman said people do not want politics involving arson, enforced disappearances and killings any more.“Enough is enough. We must give a clear answer to these terrorists, arsonists and killers,” the Prime Minister said at a rally in Lalmonirhat district.

In an oblique reference to Sheikh Hasina, who is currently living in exile in India, Rahman alleged there was a conspiracy against the country by a group that had fled across the border.“As I am standing before you, a group has started conspiring against the country... The country they have fled to across the border. That is where their masters are. They are conspiring to keep those masters happy,” he said.“Even after fleeing the country, they have once again started their politics of arson and killing people. They are attacking people and killing them,” he added.

Sheikh Hasina's political party, Awami League, is currently banned, but its leaders and activists are still organizing activities in various places and holding sudden programs. To stop these activities, the police have been deployed. In addition to the police, other forces are being appointed, and nationwide, various scattered incidents are taking place. Among them, BNP leaders have also been killed in separate attacks over the past few days. In the past three days, at least four people have been killed in separate incidents: one in Faridpur, one in Pirojpur, and two in Narail. In this situation, there is tension in the political field, especially around the announcement that Sheikh Hasina plans to return in December. A total of 96 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across Dhaka, Chattogram, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Gopalganj, Mymensingh, and Faridpur districts to control the overall law and order situation, ensure public safety, and tackle any untoward incidents, BGB said in a statement on Thursday.