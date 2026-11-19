Amit Shah Stresses Proactive Approach at 6th Anti-Terror Conference

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the inaugural session of the two-day 6th edition of the annual Anti-Terror Conference, organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in New Delhi. Highlighting the need for a more robust security framework, Shah emphasised that India must strengthen its counter-terrorism policy through enhanced structural and operational capabilities.

The Minister urged for a holistic investigation approach, stating that the entire terrorist network must be targeted and dismantled rather than addressing incidents in isolation. He noted that proactive intelligence sharing and stronger cyber expert units within state Anti-Terrorism Squads are essential for preventing future threats.

Shah also advocated for the establishment of a Quadrangular Regional Security Grid in border states and better cooperation between the Centre and states. He stressed that success in the fight against terrorism requires a shift in work culture, accountability, and the targeting of terror financing chains through coordinated efforts among financial investigation agencies.