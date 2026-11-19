MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Despite U.N. ruling calling for his immediate release, Shahzad Masih remains on death row after nine years in prison as ACLJ attorneys press for his long-delayed appeal

Washington, D.C., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) is intensifying its fight to free Shahzad Masih, a Pakistani Christian who was just 16 years old when he was arrested on blasphemy charges in 2017 and later sentenced to death by hanging. More than nine years after his arrest, Shahzad remains imprisoned, despite a United Nations ruling declaring his detention arbitrary and calling for his immediate release.

Represented by the ACLJ's Pakistani affiliate, the Organization for Legal Aid (OLA), Shahzad has spent nearly a decade behind bars for allegedly reporting statements made by another individual during a conversation about religion. Even the prosecution's own witnesses acknowledged that Shahzad was describing someone else's words rather than expressing his own beliefs.

Yet on November 22, 2022, after more than five years of legal proceedings, a Pakistani court sentenced him to death. His appeal, filed just days later, remains pending before the Lahore High Court.

“Shahzad Masih was just 16 years old when he was arrested, and nine years later, he remains on death row for allegedly reporting someone else's words,” said CeCe Heil, Senior Counsel and International Legal Director for the ACLJ.“We urge Pakistani authorities to uphold fundamental human rights, overturn this unjust conviction, and bring Shahzad home to his family.”

Shahzad's ordeal began on July 13, 2017, when the Christian teenager was questioned by a Muslim coworker about religious beliefs while working at a hospital in Punjab, Pakistan. During the conversation, he referenced derogatory statements made by a family acquaintance. He was later confronted by members of a fundamentalist religious organization about his statement to his coworker. Despite clarifying that he was simply reporting that his father's Muslim friend named Ali used the derogatory words, Shahzad was taken to an Islamic religious school, and arrested.

He was charged under Section 295-C of Pakistan's Penal Code, which carries the death penalty for blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad.

His case has been marked by serious allegations of legal misconduct and violations of fundamental human rights. Although Shahzad was a minor at the time of his arrest, the trial court rejected his request to be tried as a juvenile, disregarding his government-issued birth certificate. He was also interrogated without legal representation during the early stages of his detention.

In Opinion No. 65/2023, adopted in November 2023 and published in February 2024, the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention determined that Shahzad's imprisonment violated international human rights standards, including protections against arbitrary detention, discrimination and denial of a fair trial.

The U.N. Working Group called for Shahzad's immediate release, compensation and an independent investigation into the circumstances of his detention. It also raised serious concerns about Pakistan's blasphemy laws and their impact on religious minorities.

Despite the international opinion, Shahzad remains on death row.

The ACLJ's legal team has filed at least four petitions requesting that the Lahore High Court hear his appeal. Although hearings have been scheduled, they have repeatedly been postponed. The organization's Pakistani attorneys have also submitted formal applications to the Chief Justice of Pakistan's Supreme Court, the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, and the Federal Minister for Law and Justice, urging immediate action.

The ACLJ continues to advocate for Shahzad's freedom through legal proceedings in Pakistan, international human rights advocacy and public mobilization. His case underscores the broader dangers faced by religious minorities under Pakistan's blasphemy laws, where accusations can result in prolonged imprisonment, threats of violence, and death sentences.

The ACLJ is calling on Pakistani authorities to end the delays, overturn Shahzad's conviction, and secure his immediate release.

To learn more about Shahzad Masih's case and support the ACLJ's efforts, visit ACLJ.org.

About The American Center for Law and Justice

The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) is a legal advocacy organization dedicated to defending constitutional freedoms, religious liberty and human rights in the United States and around the world. Through litigation, international advocacy and public engagement, the ACLJ works to protect fundamental freedoms and defend individuals facing religious persecution.

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