MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "800V DC Power Racks and Sidecars Market Size, Share, and Trends - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global 800V DC power racks and sidecars market was valued at USD 420 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 640 million in 2026. Driven by rapidly increasing artificial intelligence infrastructure requirements, the market is projected to reach USD 8.82 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 30% during 2026-2036.

The report evaluates shelf count and hardware volume per megawatt, redundancy derating, rack unit recovery, thermal constraints, open rack specification conformance, pricing, competitive positioning, and the transition from AC input to 800 V DC. It also examines power shelves, hot-swappable supply modules, internal busbars, backplanes, integrated battery backup units, controllers, and management interfaces.

Market Growth Drivers and Opportunities

AI computing clusters are accelerating demand for high-density power infrastructure. Vertiv reports that AI clusters have reached 140 kW per rack, with 240 kW expected soon and 600 kW anticipated in future deployments. Conventional AC power delivery becomes increasingly challenging at approximately 350 kW to 400 kW, while NVIDIA indicates that 54 V DC distribution reaches physical limits above 200 kW per rack. Plans for 1 MW IT racks from 2027 further strengthen the need for scalable 800 V DC architectures.

Hardware volume is a central market driver. Advanced Energy's 33 kW Open Rack v3 shelf contains six hot-swappable 5.5 kW modules and delivers 27.5 kW with N plus one redundancy. A 1 MW rack may require approximately 30 shelves without redundancy or about 37 shelves with N plus one, making a separate power rack or sidecar increasingly necessary.

Sidecar deployments can release 8 to 16 rack units for compute equipment while helping operators increase density in existing facilities without extensive electrical redesign. Redundancy policies also increase hardware demand. N plus one reduces usable output per shelf, while N plus N can nearly double the required equipment relative to the supported load.

The Mt Diablo specification, developed by Microsoft, Meta, and Google and contributed at the OCP APAC Summit in August 2025, supports Open Rack v3-based disaggregated power racks for 100 kW to 1 MW systems. Its open architecture may help operators qualify standardized designs and source equipment from multiple manufacturers.

Key opportunities include 800 V DC input shelves, integrated battery backup, fleet-level telemetry, Redfish-compatible management, and sidecar retrofits for existing data centers. Removing a conversion stage and the AC distribution behind the rack can improve system efficiency and simplify facility-level power delivery. Integrated battery backup units also create recurring replacement revenue and enable storage capacity to be aligned with individual rack requirements.

Market Challenges

Suppliers must support AC input and 800 V DC input portfolios during a multi-year transition, creating additional development, qualification, inventory, and service requirements. Existing 54 V DC systems will remain in operation as 800 V architectures enter production.

Thermal management is another significant constraint. Dozens of shelves converting high power within a single frame can make available cooling capacity more restrictive than module ratings. Hot-swapping at 800 V also requires advanced contact and protection designs to prevent arcing during maintenance. Open specifications may increase competition and place margin pressure on frames, busbars, and related hardware.

Segment Outlook



Product type: Sidecar power racks hold the largest market share in 2026 because they support existing data center upgrades and recover compute space. Integrated power racks are forecast to record the highest CAGR as new facilities adopt combined power-plus-compute architectures. Separately supplied shelves and modules will expand among operators assembling specification-compliant systems.

Input type: AC input leads in 2026 due to the installed and currently shipping base. The 800 V DC input segment is expected to grow fastest as operators eliminate conversion stages and prepare for rack-scale platforms scheduled from 2027. Plus and minus 400 V DC input will advance where split-bus architectures are adopted.

Output configuration: The 54 V DC output segment remains dominant in 2026 because current systems, including GB200 NVL72 and GB300 NVL72 platforms, use this architecture. Plus and minus 400 V DC output is projected to post the highest CAGR as high-density racks move beyond the practical limits of low-voltage distribution.

Rack capacity: The 100-500 kW category holds the largest share in 2026, reflecting densities currently being deployed. Above 500 kW is the fastest-growing category, supported by planned 600 kW and 1 MW racks.

Redundancy: N plus one holds the leading share by balancing availability and capacity. N plus N is expected to grow fastest as operators prioritize continuity for high-value training and inference workloads. Energy storage: Systems without integrated storage lead in 2026 because many facilities rely on central UPS plants. Power racks with integrated battery backup units are forecast to grow faster as operators adopt rack-level storage and protection.

Regional Market Analysis

North America holds the largest share of the 800V DC power racks and sidecars market in 2026. Growth is supported by accelerated computing construction, data center upgrades, early adoption of new power architectures, and the presence of major platform vendors, specification contributors, and power system suppliers.

Asia-Pacific is projected to achieve the highest CAGR. Manufacturing capacity in Taiwan, China, and Japan places regional suppliers within the global compute hardware supply chain, while domestic AI programs are generating additional demand. Europe represents a smaller but expanding market supported by established electrical equipment companies and data centers suitable for density upgrades, although grid connection delays remain a constraint. The Middle East is leading growth in the Rest of the World through sovereign AI investment and power availability, with Latin America expected to gain momentum as commercial adoption broadens.

Competitive Landscape

The industry remains moderately fragmented, with power shelf specialists, data center electrical system providers, semiconductor companies, and original design manufacturers competing across open architectures. Strategic priorities include increasing power density per rack unit, qualifying 800 V DC input shelves, integrating battery backup, improving telemetry, and validating hot-swap performance at higher voltages.

Companies assessed in the report include Advanced Energy Industries, Delta Electronics, Vertiv, Lite-On Technology, Murata Manufacturing, Flex, Wiwynn, Quanta Cloud Technology, Foxconn Industrial Internet, Megmeet Electrical, Eaton, Schneider Electric, ABB, Legrand, Bel Fuse, Artesyn Embedded Power, Infineon Technologies, and Navitas Semiconductor.

The report supports product development, qualification, partnership, investment, and market entry decisions by providing global, regional, and country-level forecasts. It identifies high-growth opportunities across product type, input architecture, output configuration, rack capacity, redundancy, and energy storage while assessing how megawatt-class AI infrastructure will reshape power rack design and supplier competition through 2036.

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