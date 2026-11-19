MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "800V DC Power Distribution Cabinets Market Size, Share, and Trends - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global 800V DC power distribution cabinets market was valued at USD 255.0 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 380.0 million in 2026. With demand accelerating across high-density data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure, the market is projected to reach USD 5.24 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 30.0% during 2026-2036.

The report evaluates market size, rack power trends, open rack specification conformance, thermal limits, recovered rack capacity, retrofit opportunities, service safety, listing status, pricing, supplier positioning, and long-term growth prospects. Product coverage includes sidecar power racks, row & pod distribution cabinets, DC panelboards & distribution panels, and rack-mount DC power distribution units (PDUs), along with integrated busbars, protection, metering, monitoring, controls, and thermal management.

Market Growth Drivers and Opportunities

Rising rack power density is the primary driver of the 800V DC power distribution cabinets market. Vertiv reports that AI clusters currently reach 140 kW per rack, with 240 kW approaching and 600 kW anticipated. Conventional AC delivery begins encountering limitations at approximately 350 kW to 400 kW, while NVIDIA's 800 VDC architecture indicates that 54 V DC distribution reaches physical limits above 200 kW per rack. Plans for 1 MW IT racks from 2027 further strengthen the requirement for higher-voltage DC power distribution.

Retrofit demand represents a major near-term opportunity. Rack-adjacent cabinets can support accelerated computing deployments in existing data halls without requiring a complete redesign of upstream AC infrastructure. Vertiv states that its sidecar approach moves conversion equipment out of the compute rack, recovering 8 to 16 rack units for additional servers. This enables operators to connect cabinet investment directly to revenue-generating compute capacity while reducing disruption and construction requirements.

The Mt Diablo (Diablo 400) specification, contributed by Microsoft, Meta, and Google at the OCP APAC Summit in August 2025, supports an Open Rack v3-based power rack designed for loads from 100 kW to 1 MW. Open specifications are expected to broaden supplier participation, improve interoperability, and accelerate adoption. However, they may also reduce margins on basic enclosures and busbars, shifting competitive value toward integrated protection, metering, controls, conversion, and cooling.

Thermal management, service access, and certification remain important constraints. High-capacity cabinets generate substantial heat within limited space, making liquid-cooled systems increasingly relevant. Adoption is moderated by the technical, maintenance, and approval implications of introducing coolant into electrical assemblies. DC listing requirements at this voltage are also evolving, potentially extending the period between product development, demonstration, and approved commercial installation.

Segment Outlook



Product type: Sidecar power racks hold the largest share in 2026 due to their role in leading reference architectures and their ability to recover compute rack capacity. Rack-mount DC PDUs are projected to record the highest CAGR as deployment scales with individual rack positions and operators prioritize point-of-use metering and branch control.

Integration level: Pre-integrated cabinets with protection & metering lead the market in 2026 by reducing engineering and commissioning requirements. Fully integrated cabinets with conversion modules are expected to grow fastest as conversion equipment increasingly moves from compute racks into adjacent power cabinets.

Bus configuration: Two-conductor single-rail 800 V systems lead in 2026 because of their simpler internal configuration and alignment with emerging compute platforms. Three-conductor plus and minus 400 V systems are forecast to post the highest CAGR, supported by the Mt Diablo specification, component availability, earthing options, and insulation monitoring capabilities.

Power capacity: The 250-600 kW category holds the largest share in 2026, matching current and near-term AI rack requirements. Cabinets above 600 kW are expected to expand most rapidly as the market advances toward 600 kW and 1 MW rack architectures.

Cooling: Air-cooled cabinets remain dominant in 2026 due to established electrical assembly practices and current approval requirements. Liquid-cooled cabinets are projected to achieve the highest CAGR as power density increases and AI facilities deploy broader liquid cooling infrastructure. Hybrid cooled systems provide an intermediate option by targeting cooling at the conversion stage. Deployment: New build projects account for the largest share in 2026, supported by accelerated computing campuses designed around emerging power architectures. Retrofit into existing (brownfield) halls is forecast to grow fastest because rack-adjacent systems can enable density upgrades without full facility reconstruction.

Regional Market Analysis

North America leads the 800V DC power distribution cabinets market in 2026. Growth is supported by concentrated investment in accelerated computing, extensive data hall upgrades, early adoption by hyperscale operators, and the regional presence of major platform and power system companies.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR through 2036. Taiwan, China, Japan, and South Korea benefit from established server, enclosure, busbar, cabinet, and electrical assembly manufacturing ecosystems. Domestic AI infrastructure programs and proximity to original design manufacturers further reinforce regional expansion.

Europe represents a smaller but growing market, supported by established electrical equipment suppliers and a significant base of existing data halls suitable for density upgrades. Grid connection delays and power availability may constrain new campus development. Within the Rest of the World, sovereign AI programs are supporting demand in the Middle East, while Latin America is expected to develop over a longer timeframe.

Competitive Landscape

The industry remains fragmented, with data center power system providers and global electrical groups competing against enclosure manufacturers and ODMs capable of building to open specifications. Competitive strategies increasingly focus on sidecar development, liquid-cooled designs, integrated protection and controls, specification conformance, certification, and DC listing progress.

Companies profiled include Vertiv Holdings Co, Delta Electronics, Eaton Corporation, Schneider Electric, ABB, Siemens, Legrand, Anord Mardix, nVent Electric, Rittal, Lite-On Technology, Megmeet Electrical, Hitachi Energy, Mitsubishi Electric, LS Electric, Wiwynn, Quanta Cloud Technology, and Foxconn Industrial Internet.

Business Value of the Report



Provides global, regional, and country-level market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses demand generated by AI rack density, recovered rack space, and brownfield data hall upgrades.

Evaluates thermal limits, service access, certification, listing status, and time to market.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by product type, integration level, bus configuration, power capacity, cooling, deployment, and geography.

Benchmarks suppliers based on portfolios, specification conformance, market position, strategic developments, and competitive capabilities. Supports product planning, certification, partnership, investment, and market entry decisions.

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