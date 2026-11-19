MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Rear Door Heat Exchangers Market Size, Share, and Trends - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global rear door heat exchangers market was valued at USD 0.72 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 0.86 billion in 2026. The market is projected to expand to USD 4.31 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period 2026-2036. Growth is being supported by rising rack power density, accelerated AI infrastructure deployment, data center modernization, colocation expansion, and demand for more efficient rack-level cooling.

The report assesses door and coil technologies, rack density bands, energy and water performance, retrofit economics, regulation, waste heat recovery, pricing, suppliers, and long-term growth opportunities. It also compares rear door heat exchangers with in-row, direct liquid, and immersion cooling technologies.

Market Dynamics

Increasing rack density is a primary market driver as accelerated computing systems generate heat loads that conventional room-level cooling cannot efficiently manage. Retrofit demand is also significant because rear door heat exchangers allow operators to increase capacity in active air-cooled facilities without replacing servers or extensively modifying room airflow. This flexibility is particularly valuable for colocation providers managing multiple customer density requirements within the same data hall.

AI and HPC deployments are creating additional opportunities for rear door cooling across switching, storage, and management racks. Older air-cooled data centers represent another substantial addressable market as operators modernize facilities to support higher-density workloads. Hybrid data halls that combine rear doors with direct liquid cooling on a shared water loop are emerging as an important design trend.

Market adoption may be constrained by air-path capacity limits, water distribution requirements, and the cost of mechanical upgrades in brownfield facilities. Leak detection, automatic isolation, drip trays, dry-break couplings, pipework, flushing, and pressure testing can increase installation costs. Rear door systems also face competition from direct liquid cooling at very high densities and contained air cooling at lower densities.

Waste heat recovery and warm water operation offer strong growth potential. European Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2024/1364 requires qualifying data centers to report performance indicators covering waste heat reuse, cooling, and water consumption. Warm water systems can extend free cooling hours, reduce chiller dependence, and provide heat at temperatures suitable for reuse.

Segment Outlook



Product type: Active rear door heat exchangers are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 and record the faster growth rate. Integrated fans and variable speed controls support higher heat loads while reducing hot air recirculation. Passive systems will remain relevant for moderate-density enterprise and edge environments.

Cooling capacity: The 20 kW to 50 kW per rack segment is projected to lead in 2026, supported by enterprise, colocation, and infrastructure racks. The 50 kW to 100 kW segment is expected to achieve the highest CAGR as AI-related network and storage density increases. Demand above 100 kW per rack will remain limited because direct liquid cooling is often preferred at these loads.

Coolant type: Chilled water is expected to retain the largest share because many retrofit facilities already have compatible plant infrastructure. Warm & high-temperature water is forecast to grow fastest due to free cooling, heat recovery, and energy efficiency benefits. Refrigerant-based systems are expected to expand more slowly amid high-GWP refrigerant restrictions.

Deployment mode: Retrofit installations are expected to dominate in 2026 due to the large installed base of air-cooled data halls. New build deployment is projected to record the highest CAGR as developers incorporate rack-level water distribution and mixed-density cooling from the design stage. Application: Colocation is expected to account for the largest share in 2026, while hyperscale & cloud is forecast to grow fastest. HPC & AI research facilities will also generate strong demand as universities and national computing centers upgrade existing infrastructure.

Regional Market Analysis

North America is expected to lead the rear door heat exchangers market in 2026, supported by extensive hyperscale and colocation capacity, concentrated AI investment, and a large installed base of enterprise data centers requiring density upgrades. Major suppliers operating in the region include Vertiv, nVent Electric, Modine, Boyd, and Trane Technologies.

Europe holds a significant market share, supported by colocation development, energy reporting requirements, heat recovery policies, and established thermal management suppliers. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR through 2036, driven by data center construction and AI infrastructure investment across China, Japan, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia. Power and water constraints in major cities are also encouraging adoption of efficient cooling systems. The Rest of the World will generate growing demand from the Gulf states, Brazil, and South Africa as cloud and sovereign data center capacity expands.

Supplier Performance and Competitive Landscape

Supplier results indicate robust demand for data center thermal infrastructure. Vertiv reported second-quarter 2026 net sales of USD 3.27 billion, an increase of 24.1% year over year. Americas sales rose 29.2%, while Asia Pacific sales increased 28.5%. The company ended 2025 with a USD 15.0 billion backlog, up 109%, and reported a fourth-quarter book-to-bill ratio of approximately 2.9 times. Legrand reported that data centers represented 32% of group sales in the first half of 2026, with organic growth above 30%.

The market remains fragmented, with specialist manufacturers competing alongside diversified thermal and electrical infrastructure groups. Competition centers on heat removal capacity, water temperature and flow requirements, fan energy, pressure drop, rack compatibility, leak protection, controls integration, serviceability, and total installed cost.

Leading companies profiled include Legrand SA through USystems, Vertiv Holdings Co, Schneider Electric SE through Motivair, nVent Electric plc, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, STULZ GmbH, Munters Group AB, Modine Manufacturing Company through Airedale, Daikin Industries, Delta Electronics, Boyd Corporation, CoolIT Systems, Shenzhen Envicool Technology, Alfa Laval, Trane Technologies, and LiteOn Technology.

Business Value of the Report



Provides market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Identifies demand drivers across AI, colocation, hyperscale, enterprise, edge, and HPC environments.

Evaluates retrofit economics, brownfield installation requirements, energy use, water performance, and waste heat recovery.

Highlights high-growth opportunities by product type, capacity, coolant, deployment mode, application, and geography.

Benchmarks suppliers based on product capability, rack compatibility, leak protection, installation resources, and service capacity. Supports product development, channel strategy, retrofit planning, investment analysis, and market entry decisions.

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