MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Oncology Biosimilars Market Size, Share, and Trends - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global oncology biosimilars market was valued at USD 15.20 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 17.60 billion in 2026. The market is projected to expand to USD 58.70 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period 2026-2036. Growth is being driven by the loss of exclusivity for high-value cancer biologics, increasing payer pressure, wider clinical acceptance, regulatory changes, and expanding access to oncology treatment.

The report evaluates loss of exclusivity timelines, price erosion, biosimilar penetration by molecule and market, development costs under revised regulatory guidance, originator lifecycle defense strategies, pipeline activity, tendering policy, pricing, supplier positioning, and long-term growth opportunities. It covers therapeutic monoclonal antibodies such as trastuzumab, bevacizumab, rituximab, and pertuzumab, alongside supportive care biologics including pegfilgrastim, filgrastim, epoetin, darbepoetin, and denosumab. Intravenous and subcutaneous products distributed through hospital, retail, and specialty channels are included.

Regulatory Changes Support Oncology Biosimilar Development

In March 2026, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued revised draft questions and answers permitting sponsors to use analytical data instead of certain pharmacokinetic studies, submit clinical data generated outside the U.S., and, in justified cases, rely on a non-U.S. comparator. The FDA indicated that these changes could reduce pharmacokinetic study costs by up to 50%. Separate draft guidance issued in October 2025 also narrowed the circumstances in which comparative efficacy studies may be required.

Lower development requirements are expected to improve the commercial viability of smaller biologic molecules and attract additional market entrants. Commercial momentum is already evident. Sandoz reported first-half 2026 biosimilar sales of USD 1.875 billion, representing 20% growth in constant currency terms and 47% growth in North America. Biosimilars accounted for 33% of the company's net sales.

Market Drivers, Restraints, and Emerging Opportunities

The staggered loss of exclusivity for major cancer biologics remains a central market driver. Trastuzumab, bevacizumab, and rituximab biosimilars have achieved substantial penetration, while denosumab and pertuzumab provide newer growth opportunities. Checkpoint inhibitor biosimilars, including pembrolizumab and nivolumab, are expected to create the largest long-term opportunity as exclusivity periods expire.

Hospitals and payers increasingly use formulary placement and tendering processes to manage oncology drug expenditure. Extensive clinical experience, including switching patients during treatment, has also strengthened prescriber confidence and accelerated adoption. However, intense tender competition can cause substantial price erosion, allowing suppliers to gain volume without achieving corresponding revenue growth. Additional entrants may increase pricing pressure as development becomes less costly.

Originator lifecycle strategies present another challenge. Merck & Co. has introduced the subcutaneous pembrolizumab product Keytruda Qlex, limiting opportunities to switch those patients to an intravenous biosimilar. Patent disputes involving formulations, dosing, manufacturing processes, and delivery devices can also create uncertainty around launch timing. Manufacturers must therefore balance capacity investment, legal risk, tender pricing, and long-term supply commitments.

Denosumab represents the leading near-term opportunity because of its large patient population, long treatment duration, and recent exposure to biosimilar competition. Sandoz reported positive performance from recent launches including Wyost and Jubbonti. Additional opportunities are emerging in smaller oncology biologics, subcutaneous presentations, prefilled syringes, autoinjectors, and emerging markets where lower prices can expand access among previously untreated patients.

Segment Outlook

By molecule, the market includes trastuzumab, bevacizumab, rituximab, pegfilgrastim, filgrastim, denosumab, pertuzumab, epoetin & darbepoetin, checkpoint inhibitors, and other products. Trastuzumab is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, supported by substantial breast and gastric cancer populations, established penetration, broad product availability, and sustained treatment volumes. Denosumab is projected to record the highest CAGR, while checkpoint inhibitor biosimilars are expected to generate significant value later in the forecast period.

Therapeutic biosimilars are anticipated to account for the largest share and achieve faster growth than supportive care biosimilars. This position reflects the high value of monoclonal antibodies, long adjuvant and maintenance treatment periods, and the arrival of pertuzumab and future checkpoint inhibitor competition. Supportive care products will expand more slowly because several established molecules have already reached high penetration and experienced significant price reductions, although denosumab remains a major exception.

Breast cancer is expected to remain the largest indication in 2026 due to the use of trastuzumab and pertuzumab in neoadjuvant, adjuvant, and metastatic settings. Bone metastases & skeletal-related events are projected to post the fastest growth, supported by denosumab biosimilars and ongoing long-term dosing. Lung cancer is expected to gain momentum as checkpoint inhibitor biosimilars enter the market.

Intravenous products will retain the largest share in 2026 because leading oncology antibodies are commonly administered in hospitals and infusion centers. Subcutaneous products are forecast to grow faster as health systems seek to reduce infusion capacity requirements and treatment costs. Hospital pharmacies will remain the leading distribution channel, while retail & specialty pharmacies are expected to benefit from increased use of subcutaneous therapies and payer efforts to move selected biologics from medical benefits to pharmacy benefits.

Regional Oncology Biosimilars Market

Europe is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, supported by mature tendering systems, early oncology biosimilar approvals, strong prescriber acceptance, and extensive adoption. Major suppliers active in the region include Sandoz, Fresenius Kabi, Formycon, Accord Healthcare, Alvotech, and STADA Arzneimittel. Deep price erosion means Europe's share of market value remains below its share of treated patients.

North America is projected to register the highest CAGR during 2026-2036. Growth will be supported by rising penetration, new molecule launches, payer-led substitution, and FDA initiatives intended to reduce development costs and timelines. Asia-Pacific also represents a significant opportunity, driven by manufacturers in South Korea, China, and India, including Celltrion, Samsung Bioepis, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Biocon Biologics, and Zydus Lifesciences. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to expand through public tenders, with Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa serving as key markets.

Competitive Landscape

The oncology biosimilars market is moderately consolidated among earlier molecules but increasingly competitive for newer products. Suppliers compete through manufacturing scale, cost of goods, tender execution, reliable supply, geographic coverage, launch timing, and differentiated subcutaneous or device-based presentations. Strategic priorities include improving manufacturing yields, expanding approvals, securing multi-year hospital contracts, and advancing checkpoint inhibitor programs ahead of exclusivity expirations.

Companies profiled include Sandoz Group AG, Celltrion, Inc., Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd., Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Biocon Biologics Limited, Viatris Inc., Organon & Co., Fresenius Kabi AG, Accord Healthcare Limited, Alvotech, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc., Formycon AG, STADA Arzneimittel AG, and Zydus Lifesciences Limited.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global oncology biosimilars market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses exclusivity timelines, regulatory reforms, pricing pressure, tendering, and biosimilar penetration.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by molecule, type, indication, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography.

Evaluates the outlook for denosumab and checkpoint inhibitor biosimilars.

Examines the effect of subcutaneous formulations, patent disputes, and originator lifecycle strategies.

Benchmarks leading oncology biosimilar companies by portfolio, market coverage, presentations, and manufacturing capabilities. Supports molecule selection, investment planning, partnerships, market entry, and product launch decisions.

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