LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As iGaming operators continue to develop their businesses across different markets and operating environments, the flexibility of the technology supporting their operations remains an important consideration. Having a platform that accommodates different business requirements while maintaining consistent functionality gives operators greater freedom in how they structure and develop their online casinos.

Addressing these requirements, Gamingtec has expanded its Flagship platform with the introduction of a second casino template, providing operators with an additional option within its existing platform environment.

The new template introduces an alternative frontend design and layout while retaining the platform capabilities. Both templates provide access to the same platform functionality, allowing operators to select the option that best aligns with their business requirements and brand positioning without differences in the underlying technology.

By expanding the Flagship offering, Gamingtec is broadening the ways operators can configure and present their casino platforms while maintaining consistency across the core technology. The additional template provides greater choice in how operators establish their online presence, accommodating different brand strategies and audience preferences within the same platform environment.

Anton Martyniuk, CPO at Gamingtec, commented:

"Operators have different business requirements, market priorities and approaches to developing their brands. Our role is to provide technology that can accommodate those differences while maintaining the capabilities operators rely on to run their businesses. Introducing a second Flagship template expands the options available to our clients, giving them greater flexibility in how they shape their casino platform without changing the underlying platform functionality. It's another step in broadening our offering while keeping the platform consistent."

The second Flagship template is available to both new and existing Gamingtec clients. Existing operators can choose to change their current casino design, while new clients can select their preferred template when adopting Gamingtec's Flagship solution.

The addition further expands Gamingtec's Turnkey platform offering, reflecting the company's continued focus on developing flexible technology that supports the varying requirements of iGaming operators, particularly those operating in regulated markets.

About Gamingtec

Gamingtec is a B2B iGaming technology provider delivering turnkey casino and sportsbook solutions to operators worldwide, with a strategic focus on regulated markets. Its platform brings together casino and sportsbook technology, player account management and supporting infrastructure, providing operators with the technology to launch, manage and develop their online gaming businesses.

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Media Contact

Natallia Vavulina

Marketing Director

Gamingtec

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Phone: +48668267958

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