MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nano Fertilizers Market Size, Share, and Trends - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global nano fertilizers market was valued at USD 1.10 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 1.28 billion in 2026. With a projected CAGR of 17.5% during 2026-2036, the market is expected to reach USD 6.42 billion by 2036. Growth is being supported by demand for more efficient nutrient delivery, lower fertilizer logistics costs, improved crop productivity, and policies focused on reducing nutrient losses, runoff, and agricultural emissions.

The report evaluates nano nitrogen, nano phosphorus, nano micronutrients, nano composite & multi-nutrient fertilizers, and conventional granules incorporating nanoscale coatings or encapsulation. It also examines metal oxide nanoparticles, hydroxyapatite & calcium phosphate, polymer & chitosan-based carriers, carbon-based nanomaterials, and silica-based nanomaterials. Coverage includes particle and carrier technology, substitution ratios, field trial results, nano urea production and sales, delivered nutrient costs, environmental fate, regulation, subsidies, pricing, suppliers, and long-term growth opportunities.

Market Drivers and Adoption Challenges

Efficient nutrient delivery at low application rates remains a primary driver of the nano fertilizers market. Conventional fertilizers can experience substantial losses through volatilization, leaching, and soil fixation. Nano micronutrients are particularly well positioned because foliar applications can reduce soil losses and deliver precise quantities of zinc, boron, iron, copper, manganese, and molybdenum. Concentrated products may also lower freight, storage, and handling expenses compared with bulk fertilizer bags.

India's nano urea experience highlights the importance of independently validated field evidence. According to a written reply submitted to India's Rajya Sabha on 16 December 2025, 14.11 crore, or 141.1 million, 500 ml bottles of nano urea were produced between February 2021 and 30 November 2025. Sales totaled 11.62 crore bottles, leaving 2.49 crore bottles in stock. The government also stated that IFFCO had not submitted an evaluation of nano urea adoption.

The Department of Fertilisers commissioned a National Productivity Council efficacy study in March 2024, followed by a Phase-II study in November 2025 to assess the amount of conventional urea that nano urea can replace. A five-year ICAR research network involving agricultural universities was also funded through a memorandum signed in November 2025.

Uncertainty surrounding accepted substitution ratios is a major barrier to market adoption. Farmers and policymakers require dependable data to compare nano products with subsidized conventional fertilizers. The Indian central government provides no financial support for nano urea, although Gujarat subsidizes 50% of the cost for general-category farmers and 75% for farmers from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe groups. Additional constraints include inconsistent field results, limited harmonization of test methods, unclear claim standards, registration costs, and concerns regarding environmental fate.

High-Growth Market Opportunities

Nano micronutrients for foliar application and seed treatment represent a leading commercial opportunity. These products can generate measurable results within one growing season, while high-value crops may absorb premium input costs without relying on subsidies. Nano-coated & encapsulated granules also offer strong potential because they can use established distribution systems, subsidy programs, application equipment, and farmer practices.

By nutrient type, macronutrient nano fertilizers are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026, led by nano nitrogen sales in India and approved nano diammonium phosphate capacity. Micronutrient nano fertilizers are forecast to record the highest CAGR due to their low application requirements, reduced soil fixation, and suitability for foliar treatment.

Liquid suspensions & dispersions are expected to dominate the formulation segment in 2026, supported by commercial nano nitrogen and nano phosphorus concentrates sold in 500 ml bottles. Nano-coated & encapsulated granules are projected to grow fastest because they support controlled release while fitting established fertilizer supply chains. Polymer & chitosan-based carriers are also expected to gain market share as regulators and suppliers place greater emphasis on biodegradability and environmental performance.

Foliar spray is projected to remain the leading application method, while seed treatment is expected to post the highest CAGR. Cereals & grains should account for the largest crop share in 2026 because of extensive nitrogen use in rice, wheat, and maize. Fruits & vegetables are forecast to grow fastest, supported by favorable returns per hectare and widespread use of foliar and fertigation programs.

Regional Nano Fertilizers Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific is expected to lead the nano fertilizers market in 2026. Growth is supported by nano nitrogen and nano phosphorus approvals in India, extensive cooperative distribution networks, and government interest in reducing fertilizer subsidy and logistics costs. Regional suppliers include Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited, Coromandel International, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers, National Fertilizers, Indian Potash, Aries Agro, Geolife Agritech India, and Tropical Agrosystem (India).

Latin America is forecast to register the highest CAGR through 2036. Brazil and neighboring agricultural markets offer opportunities across soybean, maize, sugarcane, coffee, fruit, and other high-value crops. Demand is reinforced by established foliar micronutrient programs, zinc and boron deficiencies, and commercial growers seeking measurable yield and quality improvements.

North American demand is focused on nanoscale coatings for granular fertilizers and nutrient runoff management in sensitive watersheds. Europe is supported by nutrient reduction objectives and increasing scrutiny of environmental performance. In the Middle East & Africa, market opportunities center on micronutrient correction and efficient fertilizer use in irrigated agriculture.

Competitive Landscape

The nano fertilizers market is concentrated in macronutrient products but remains fragmented across micronutrients and coatings. Competition is shaped by field performance, regulatory approvals, permitted claims, carrier chemistry, shelf stability, nutrient uptake costs, and distribution reach. Leading companies are investing in publicly funded evaluations, biopolymer carriers, seed treatment, fertigation, and registrations in new markets.

Companies profiled in the report include Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited, Coromandel International Limited, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited, National Fertilizers Limited, Indian Potash Limited, Aries Agro Limited, Geolife Agritech India Private Limited, Tropical Agrosystem (India) Private Limited, Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Limited, Yara International ASA, ICL Group Ltd, Haifa Group, Nutrien Ltd., Koch Agronomic Services, LLC, and NanoChem Solutions Inc.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global nano fertilizers market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses field evidence, substitution ratios, delivered nutrient costs, environmental fate, regulation, and subsidies.

Identifies growth opportunities by nutrient type, formulation, nanomaterial, application method, crop type, and region.

Evaluates the impact of subsidized conventional fertilizer and evolving claim standards on adoption.

Benchmarks leading fertilizer producers, agricultural cooperatives, plant nutrition companies, and specialty chemical suppliers. Supports product development, registration, partnership, investment, and market entry strategies.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900