MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Inhalation CDMO Market Size, Share, and Trends - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global inhalation CDMO market was valued at USD 4.32 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 4.81 billion in 2026. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2026 to 2036, reaching USD 12.03 billion by the end of the forecast period. The report evaluates market size, propellant transition requirements, low-GWP filling capacity, reformulation workloads, generic bioequivalence requirements, pricing, competition, and long-term growth opportunities.

The market covers outsourced development, testing, regulatory support, clinical supply, and commercial production for pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDIs), dry powder inhalers (DPIs), nebulizer products, nasal sprays and powders, soft mist inhalers, and other novel delivery systems. Core services include formulation, device development, drug-device integration, aerodynamic testing, bioequivalence studies, commercial filling, and lifecycle management.

Market Drivers and Opportunities

The transition to low-GWP propellants is the leading growth driver. Regulation (EU) 2024/573 brings metered dose inhalers into the hydrofluorocarbon quota system, requiring manufacturers to replace existing propellants with lower-GWP alternatives. Reformulating a pMDI affects solubility, suspension stability, vapor pressure, spray performance, and device compatibility, creating substantial demand for development, analytical testing, stability studies, clinical bridging, and regulatory variations.

Commercial-scale capacity for HFO-1234ze and HFA-152a remains limited because filling lines require specialized equipment, product qualification, and, for HFA-152a, flammability containment. This scarcity supports premium pricing for qualified inhalation CDMOs. Bespak's Holmes Chapel facility in the U.K. became the first CDMO site to commercially produce a pMDI using HFO-1234ze, demonstrating the viability of low-GWP contract manufacturing at scale.

Additional opportunities are emerging in systemic and central nervous system nasal delivery, inhaled biologics, peptides, and advanced dry powder platforms. These programs often originate from specialty pharmaceutical and emerging biotechnology companies that outsource development from feasibility through commercial launch. Growth is also shifting from filling alone toward higher-value formulation, analytical, device integration, and regulatory services.

Market risks include the capital required to establish low-GWP lines before customer reformulation plans are finalized and the potential for surplus capacity after portfolio conversion programs are completed. Generic inhalers also face lengthy bioequivalence programs involving device performance, in vitro aerodynamics, and, in some cases, clinical endpoints. Supply chain concentration across propellants, valves, canisters, and blister laminates creates additional qualification and continuity challenges.

Segment Outlook



Dosage form: Pressurized metered dose inhalers are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 due to the installed product base requiring reformulation and refiling. Nasal sprays & nasal powders are projected to record the highest CAGR as development expands into systemic and central nervous system applications.

Service: Commercial manufacturing & filling is expected to lead in 2026, supported by high unit volumes and multi-year supply contracts. Formulation & product development is forecast to grow fastest as affected inhalers require reformulation, characterization, bridging, and regulatory approval before commercial production.

Molecule type: Small molecules will account for the largest share, reflecting established demand for corticosteroids, long-acting beta agonists, and muscarinic antagonists. Biologics & peptides are expected to expand at the highest CAGR, driven by particle engineering, spray drying, and dry powder device innovation.

Therapeutic area: Asthma is projected to remain the largest segment in 2026 because of extensive pMDI use and the number of reliever, preventer, and combination products requiring conversion. Central nervous system & systemic nasal applications are expected to grow fastest, supported by rapid-onset rescue medicines and migraine therapies. Customer type: Large pharmaceutical companies are expected to generate the largest share because they own extensive respiratory portfolios and contract significant commercial volumes. Emerging biotechnology companies are forecast to post the highest CAGR due to their reliance on external formulation, device, regulatory, and manufacturing capabilities.

Regional Market Analysis

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the inhalation CDMO market in 2026. The region benefits from concentrated inhalation expertise, direct exposure to EU F-gas requirements, and the presence of established providers including Bespak, Lonza, Nemera, Recipharm, and Vectura. European transition investments include HFA-152a filling lines and expanded low-GWP commercialization capacity in the U.K.

North America represents a significant market, supported by a large respiratory prescription base, active biotechnology development, and companies such as Catalent, Kindeva Drug Delivery, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and PCI Pharma Services. Asia-Pacific is projected to achieve the highest regional CAGR through 2036, driven by India's respiratory manufacturing base, export-focused contract production, rising treatment rates, competitive operating costs, and the gradual adoption of propellant-related regulations. The Rest of the World remains focused on regional supply and specialist manufacturing.

Competitive Landscape

The inhalation CDMO market is relatively concentrated because few providers can develop, test, integrate, and commercially manufacture inhaled drug-device products within a single quality system. Competition centers on qualified filling capacity, low-GWP propellant expertise, analytical depth, regulatory performance, device capabilities, speed, and end-to-end project management.

Leading companies are investing in low-GWP filling lines, formulation and regulatory teams, dry powder platforms, and nasal delivery capabilities that can support demand beyond the propellant transition. Key companies profiled include Bespak Group, Kindeva Drug Delivery, Recipharm AB, Catalent, Inc., Aptar Pharma, Nemera, H&T Presspart, Lonza Group AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vectura Group Limited, Merxin Ltd., Aurena Laboratories AB, Renaissance Lakewood, LLC, PCI Pharma Services, Cipla Limited, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides global inhalation CDMO market estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses the commercial impact of Regulation (EU) 2024/573 and low-GWP propellant adoption.

Evaluates filling capacity, reformulation requirements, regulatory workloads, and overcapacity risk.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by dosage form, service, molecule type, therapeutic area, customer type, and geography.

Examines demand from systemic nasal delivery, inhaled biologics, peptides, and complex drug-device products.

Benchmarks leading inhalation CDMOs by capacity, technology, manufacturing footprint, propellant capability, and strategic development. Supports capacity planning, partner selection, outsourcing strategy, investment analysis, and market entry decisions.

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