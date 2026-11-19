MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added tooffering.

The global co-packaged optics market is estimated at USD 0.95 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period. The report examines the integrated photonics technologies supporting next-generation data centers, AI clusters, and high-performance computing infrastructure, with analysis of market trends, technological advances, competitive developments, and long-term growth opportunities.

Co-packaged optics (CPO) is becoming increasingly important as network switch platforms advance toward 51.2 Tbps, 102.4 Tbps, and higher capacities. Integrating optical engines alongside switch ASICs reduces electrical trace lengths while improving power efficiency, bandwidth density, and signal integrity. These capabilities are critical for hyperscale data center operators, semiconductor companies, cloud service providers, and AI infrastructure developers managing rapidly rising interconnect requirements.

Market Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges

Demand for artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and high-performance computing is a primary driver of CPO adoption. Increasing traffic between GPUs, accelerators, and network switches requires higher bandwidth, lower latency, and improved energy efficiency. The transition toward 800G and 1.6T Ethernet, combined with continued innovation in silicon photonics, optical engine integration, advanced packaging, and thermal management, is strengthening the commercial outlook.

Adoption nevertheless faces technical and economic barriers. Integrating optical and electrical components within a single package requires advanced heterogeneous integration capabilities, which can increase manufacturing costs and affect production yields. Thermal management is another critical consideration because optical components operate close to heat-generating ASICs. In addition, testing infrastructure, supply chain readiness, interoperability, and standardization remain at relatively early stages of development.

Long-term opportunities are expected to emerge from continued investment in AI acceleration, edge computing, advanced networking, and quantum networking. Improvements in silicon photonics manufacturing and heterogeneous integration could lower deployment barriers and expand CPO applications across data center, telecommunications, scientific research, and enterprise infrastructure.

Segment Outlook

The report analyzes the co-packaged optics market by type, component, application, end user, and geography. The 800G CPO segment currently holds the largest share, supported by early commercial deployments in AI scale-out fabrics and initial 51.2T switch cycles. The 1.6T and above segment is expected to record the fastest growth as 102.4T and 204.8T switch architectures move toward broader deployment.

Optical engines account for the largest component share due to their central role in electro-optical conversion, while co-packaged electrical ICs also represent a significant portion of industry revenue. Data centers lead the application segment as AI, machine learning, and cloud workloads generate unprecedented bandwidth requirements. High-performance computing remains another important application, particularly for supercomputing, scientific research, and advanced simulation environments.

Cloud service providers represent the largest end-user segment because of their extensive hyperscale network investments and early adoption of advanced interconnect technologies. Enterprise data centers are expected to increase adoption over time as network capacity, power efficiency, and processing requirements intensify.

Regional Market Analysis

North America holds the largest share of the global co-packaged optics market, supported by its concentration of hyperscale data center operators, semiconductor developers, AI hardware companies, and photonics innovators. The region continues to lead early-stage research, product development, ecosystem partnerships, and commercial deployment.

Europe is gaining momentum through investments in high-performance computing, scientific research, telecommunications infrastructure, and CPO standardization. Asia-Pacific is expected to register substantial growth due to its semiconductor manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities, particularly in China, Taiwan, and Japan, as well as continued expansion of regional data center infrastructure. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa offer emerging opportunities as digital infrastructure investment and local technology ecosystems develop.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates companies based on silicon photonics expertise, advanced packaging capabilities, product portfolios, partnerships, acquisitions, geographic expansion, and participation in industry standardization. Collaboration among semiconductor manufacturers, optical component suppliers, foundries, cloud service providers, and AI hardware developers is expected to play a major role in accelerating commercialization.

Companies profiled include Broadcom Inc., Marvell Technology, Inc., Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc. (Acacia), NVIDIA Corporation, Ayar Labs, Ranovus, Coherent Corp., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, IBM Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Molex LLC, Corning Incorporated, TE Connectivity Ltd., POET Technologies, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Celestial AI, and GlobalFoundries Inc., among others.

Strategic Value of the Report



Provides co-packaged optics market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses the effects of CPO adoption on data center power efficiency, bandwidth density, latency, and signal integrity.

Identifies growth opportunities across technology types, components, applications, end users, and regions.

Examines silicon photonics innovation, advanced packaging, thermal management, standardization, and commercialization trends.

Benchmarks leading companies by technology capabilities, partnerships, product strategies, and competitive positioning.

Supports investment planning, product development, market entry, partnership evaluation, and geographic expansion. Delivers actionable intelligence for semiconductor companies, optical component manufacturers, cloud service providers, hyperscale data center operators, investors, and consultants.

The report also addresses the factors shaping market growth, the segments expected to achieve the strongest performance, the regions offering attractive commercial opportunities, and the competitive strategies influencing the global co-packaged optics industry.

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