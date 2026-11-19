MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Precision Optics Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global precision optics market was valued at USD 20.90 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 22.64 billion in 2026. The market is projected to expand to USD 50.19 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by advanced semiconductor manufacturing, defense electro-optics, AI smart glasses, automotive sensing, telecom infrastructure, medical instruments, industrial automation, and space applications.

The report provides market forecasts, segment-level insights, competitive benchmarking, and regional analysis across five regions and 25 countries and sub-regions. It examines lithography optics, infrared optics and germanium supply, AR waveguides, manufacturing automation, defense electro-optics, customer qualification, regional manufacturing clusters, supply chain regionalization, emerging technologies, sustainability, and long-term growth opportunities.

Precision Optics Market Dynamics

Demand for lithography optics used in advanced semiconductor manufacturing remains the primary market growth driver. Each new lithography generation increases the optics value per scanner, particularly for EUV, DUV, and next-generation High-NA EUV systems. ZEISS semiconductor revenue increased 23% to EUR 5.055 billion in fiscal 2024/25, highlighting sustained investment in advanced semiconductor equipment.

Defense and aerospace demand is also accelerating as governments modernize electro-optical and infrared systems. Global military expenditure reached a record USD 2.887 trillion in 2025, supporting procurement of optical systems for surveillance, targeting, navigation, and situational awareness. Additional growth is expected from automotive LiDAR, telecom transceivers, machine vision, life science instruments, research systems, and space platforms.

AI smart glasses and consumer AR devices represent a major emerging opportunity. EssilorLuxottica sold more than 7 million Meta smart glasses in 2025, demonstrating growing consumer adoption. This trend is encouraging rapid capacity expansion across AR waveguides, optical combiners, polymers, wafer-level fabrication, and nanoimprint manufacturing.

Market growth may be constrained by germanium export controls, infrared material supply risks, industrial optics price competition, semiconductor equipment cycles, high capital requirements, and lengthy customer qualification processes. Scaling AR waveguide production, maintaining material security, meeting the extreme precision requirements of EUV optics, and complying with dual-use export controls remain key industry challenges.

Segment Analysis

By component, the market includes lenses, mirrors, prisms and beamsplitters, filters and coatings, windows and domes, gratings and DOEs, waveguides and AR combiners, and optical assemblies. Lenses are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026, while waveguides and AR combiners are projected to record the fastest growth due to increasing demand for display smart glasses.

By material, optical glass is expected to lead the market in 2026. Polymers are projected to grow the fastest, closely followed by low-expansion substrates and ceramics used in EUV and space optics. The market also covers fused silica and quartz, crystalline materials, and infrared materials.

Visible optics are expected to hold the largest share by wavelength in 2026. EUV and DUV optics are forecast to grow at the fastest rate as semiconductor manufacturers invest in advanced lithography capacity. By manufacturing technology, CNC and magnetorheological finishing is expected to lead, while wafer-level and nanoimprint fabrication is projected to achieve the highest growth.

Semiconductor manufacturing is expected to remain the largest application segment in 2026. Consumer and AR/VR applications are forecast to grow the fastest, driven by AI smart glasses and expanding optical display ecosystems. Other major applications include defense and aerospace, medical and life sciences, industrial and machine vision, telecom and datacom, automotive, and research and space.

Regional Precision Optics Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global precision optics market in 2026 and achieve the fastest regional growth. Expansion will be supported by consumer AR manufacturing, automotive LiDAR, telecom optics, electronics production, and semiconductor investment. China is the region's largest market, while India is projected to be the fastest-growing country market globally.

The U.S. remains the world's largest country market, followed by China and the Netherlands. The Netherlands leads Europe due to lithography optics procurement by ASML, while Poland is expected to record the fastest European growth. Israel is the largest market in the Middle East & Africa, with Saudi Arabia forecast to grow the fastest. Mexico is expected to remain both the largest and fastest-growing market in Latin America.

Competitive Landscape

The precision optics market combines large vertically integrated groups with specialized component and assembly manufacturers. Based on 2025 market share, Carl Zeiss ranked first, followed by Sunny Optical, Coherent, Zhejiang Crystal-Optech, SCHOTT, and Jenoptik. Companies compete through optical precision, proprietary fabrication and coating processes, metrology capabilities, secure material access, production capacity, and qualification with demanding customers.

Strategic activity includes capacity expansion, acquisitions, divestments, technology development, supply chain partnerships, and material security initiatives. Notable developments include Teledyne's acquisition of Qioptiq, the divestment of the Coherent Aerospace and Defense business, and new AR waveguide manufacturing partnerships.

The report profiles Carl Zeiss AG, Nikon Corporation, Canon Inc., HOYA Corporation, SCHOTT AG, Jenoptik AG, Coherent Corp., Excelitas Technologies Corp., Edmund Optics Inc., Thorlabs, Inc., Materion Corporation, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Umicore, Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Crystal-Optech Co., Ltd., Lumus Ltd., and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Business Value of the Report



Provides global precision optics market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by component, material, wavelength, manufacturing technology, application, and geography.

Assesses the impact of lithography investment, defense spending, smart glasses, germanium supply, and semiconductor equipment cycles.

Evaluates High-NA EUV, AR waveguides, wafer-level fabrication, manufacturing automation, and emerging optical technologies.

Benchmarks leading companies by market share, portfolio, capabilities, strategy, and competitive position. Supports capacity planning, market entry, investment analysis, partnership development, and acquisition evaluation.

The findings provide actionable intelligence for optics manufacturers, material suppliers, semiconductor equipment companies, system makers, defense contractors, technology investors, and other stakeholders seeking to capitalize on the global precision optics market through 2036.

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