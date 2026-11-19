MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Orthopedic Robotics Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global orthopedic robotics market is projected to reach approximately USD 15.82 billion by 2036, up from an estimated USD 4.21 billion in 2026, according to the report. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 14.2% during the 2026-2036 forecast period.

Growth is being driven by rising demand for precision surgery, the expansion of minimally invasive orthopedic procedures, and increased investment in advanced surgical technologies across hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. Healthcare providers are adopting orthopedic robotic systems to improve procedural accuracy, clinical consistency, patient outcomes, and operating efficiency while reducing complications and recovery times.

Other major orthopedic robotics market growth drivers include aging populations, increasing volumes of knee and hip replacement procedures, and demand for complex spine surgeries requiring sub-millimeter precision. Healthcare infrastructure modernization is also supporting adoption across developed and emerging markets. In addition, AI-powered surgical planning and predictive analytics are advancing robotic-assisted orthopedic workflows by enabling more personalized planning and intelligent surgical control.

Orthopedic Robotics Market Segmentation

The report evaluates the market by product type, application, end-user, technology, and geography. Product categories include robotic systems, instruments & accessories, and software & services. Applications cover joint replacement surgery, spine surgery, trauma surgery, and sports medicine. End-users include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty orthopedic clinics, while the technology analysis covers active robotic systems, semi-active robotic systems, and passive robotic systems.

Robotic Systems Lead Product Demand

Robotic systems account for the largest market share in 2026, supported by their central role in high-precision joint replacement and complex spine procedures. Computer-assisted navigation and robotic arm technologies help enhance accuracy, consistency, and surgical safety.

Software & services are expected to record significant growth through 2036. Demand is increasing for AI-powered surgical planning software, platform upgrades, maintenance, and technical support that help sustain system reliability and clinical performance.

Joint Replacement Surgery Holds the Largest Application Share

Joint replacement surgery represents the largest application segment in 2026, reflecting the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and growing global demand for knee and hip arthroplasty. Orthopedic robotic platforms can improve implant alignment and reduce surgical trauma in total and partial joint replacement procedures.

Spine surgery is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period. Adoption is accelerating in spinal fusion and deformity correction procedures, where accurate robotic guidance can support surgical planning and implant placement.

Hospitals Remain the Leading End-User Segment

Hospitals hold the largest orthopedic robotics market share in 2026 due to high procedure volumes, established surgical infrastructure, and greater capacity to invest in advanced robotic platforms. Ambulatory surgical centers are anticipated to experience notable growth as more total joint replacement procedures move to outpatient settings. Enhanced recovery protocols and compact robotic platforms designed for ambulatory environments are supporting this transition.

Semi-active Robotic Systems Maintain Strong Adoption

Semi-active robotic systems hold a substantial market share in 2026. These platforms combine robotic guidance with surgeon control of cutting instruments, supporting precision while preserving direct clinical oversight. Active robotic systems are also expected to grow steadily as healthcare providers adopt platforms capable of autonomously performing selected bone preparation tasks under surgeon supervision.

Regional Orthopedic Robotics Market Outlook

North America leads the global market in 2026, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America benefits from strong healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of advanced surgical technologies, and the presence of prominent orthopedic robotics manufacturers.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the fastest growth through 2036. Increasing healthcare expenditure, expanding medical tourism, improving hospital infrastructure, and manufacturing development in China, India, and Japan are creating significant opportunities. The report also assesses market conditions across Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies analyzed in the report include Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith+Nephew plc, Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson through DePuy Synthes, Globus Medical, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Think Surgical, Inc., TINAVI Medical Technologies Co., Ltd., Corin Group, Medacta International SA, Exactech, Inc., Brainlab AG, Surgalign Holdings, Inc., and Orthopaedic Innovation Centre.

The report examines market revenue, historical performance, projected demand, competitive positioning, product offerings, strategic developments, and growth opportunities for established companies and new entrants. It also provides country-level analysis and identifies the product, application, end-user, technology, and regional segments expected to generate meaningful opportunities through 2036.

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