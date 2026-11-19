MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target connected, smartphone-enabled home monitoring and RPM integration, with opportunities across Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Cellular-enabled devices.

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart blood pressure monitoring devices market is positioned for continued growth as healthcare providers and patients increasingly adopt connected solutions for chronic disease management. Market expansion is supported by the integration of smart blood pressure monitors with remote patient monitoring (RPM) platforms and rising demand for smartphone-enabled home blood pressure monitoring. These technologies enable more consistent data collection, strengthen patient engagement, and support informed clinical decision-making across healthcare environments.

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and evaluates the latest smart blood pressure monitoring devices market trends across key segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis covers product type, technology, end use, and region, offering market intelligence for manufacturers, healthcare organizations, investors, technology providers, and other industry participants.

Market Segmentation by Type

The type analysis assesses revenue opportunities and adoption trends across the following smart blood pressure monitoring device categories:



Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor Finger Blood Pressure Monitor

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021 - 2033)

The technology segment examines connectivity options that support data transmission, device integration, and remote monitoring capabilities:



Wi-Fi Based

Bluetooth Based Cellular-enabled Devices (4G/5G)

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021 - 2033)

The report analyzes demand across major healthcare settings, reflecting the expanding role of connected blood pressure monitoring in institutional and home-based care:



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers Home Care Settings

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million/Billion, 2021 - 2033)

Regional market analysis identifies growth patterns, revenue potential, and competitive developments across major geographic markets:



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina Middle East and Africa (MEA): South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers comprehensive market analysis across leading segments and regions, enabling organizations to assess current conditions and identify emerging opportunities. It also evaluates the competitive landscape and market presence of key participants, helping businesses benchmark strategies and understand evolving industry dynamics.

Coverage of future trends and market drivers supports long-term planning as connected healthcare, remote patient monitoring, and home-based chronic disease management gain importance. Actionable recommendations help stakeholders identify potential revenue streams, prioritize investments, evaluate market entry opportunities, and guide product development decisions.

Key Insights Provided



Market intelligence supporting informed strategic and operational decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Analysis of growth opportunities and influential industry trends

Segment-level and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competitive strategy and market share analysis Product innovation tracking to support competitive positioning

By combining market forecasts, segmentation analysis, competitive intelligence, and product innovation insights, the report provides a focused view of the global smart blood pressure monitoring devices industry. Its findings can assist stakeholders in evaluating demand for connected monitoring technologies, responding to changes in care delivery, and developing strategies aligned with the growing adoption of remote and smartphone-enabled blood pressure management.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Type

1.2.2. Technology

1.2.3. End use

1.3. Estimates and Forecast Timeline

1.4. Research Methodology

1.5. Information Procurement

1.5.1. Purchased Database

1.5.2. The internal database

1.5.3. Secondary Sources

1.5.4. Primary Research

1.6. Information Analysis

1.6.1. Data Analysis Models

1.7. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.8. Model Details

1.8.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.9. List of Secondary Sources

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases

3.2.1.2. Increasing adoption of connected blood pressure monitoring for chronic disease management

3.2.1.3. Growing integration of smart blood pressure monitors with remote patient monitoring (RPM) platforms

3.2.1.4. Rising demand for smartphone-enabled home blood pressure monitoring

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. High cost of smart connected blood pressure monitoring devices

3.2.2.2. Data privacy, cybersecurity, and interoperability challenges

3.2.3. Industry Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Industry Challenge Analysis

3.2.5. Emerging Technologies

3.2.6. Regulatory Overview

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

3.3.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1.1. Supplier power

3.3.1.2. Buyer power

3.3.1.3. Substitution threat

3.3.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political landscape

3.3.2.2. Economic and Social landscape

3.3.2.3. Technological landscape

3.3.2.4. Environmental landscape

3.3.2.5. Legal Landscape

Chapter 4. Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Type Segment Dashboard

4.2. Type Market Share Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, Type, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.4. Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

4.4.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.5. Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor

4.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

4.6. Finger Blood Pressure Monitor

4.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 5. Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Technology Segment Dashboard

5.2. Technology Market Share Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, Technology, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.4. Wi-Fi Based

5.4.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.5. Bluetooth Based

5.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

5.6. Cellular-enabled Devices (4G/5G)

5.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 6. Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. End Use Segment Dashboard

6.2. End Use Market Share Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, End Use, 2021 to 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.4. Hospitals

6.4.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.5. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

6.5.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

6.6. Home Care Settings

6.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 7. Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Market Dashboard

7.2. Regional Market: Key Takeaways

7.2.1. Country analysis covering key dynamics, regulatory frameworks, and competitive insights

7.3. North America

7.3.1. North America smart blood pressure monitoring devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.3.2. U.S.

7.3.2.1. U.S. smart blood pressure monitoring devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.3.3. Canada

7.3.3.1. Canada smart blood pressure monitoring devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.3.4. Mexico

7.3.4.1. Mexico smart blood pressure monitoring devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. Europe smart blood pressure monitoring devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4.2. Germany

7.4.2.1. Germany smart blood pressure monitoring devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4.3. UK

7.4.3.1. UK smart blood pressure monitoring devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4.4. France

7.4.4.1. France smart blood pressure monitoring devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4.5. Italy

7.4.5.1. Italy smart blood pressure monitoring devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4.6. Spain

7.4.6.1. Spain smart blood pressure monitoring devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4.7. Denmark

7.4.7.1. Denmark smart blood pressure monitoring devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4.8. Sweden

7.4.8.1. Sweden smart blood pressure monitoring devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.4.9. Norway

7.4.9.1. Norway smart blood pressure monitoring devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5. Asia Pacific

7.5.1. Asia Pacific smart blood pressure monitoring devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.2.1. Japan smart blood pressure monitoring devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5.3. China

7.5.3.1. China smart blood pressure monitoring devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5.4. India

7.5.4.1. India smart blood pressure monitoring devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5.5. South Korea

7.5.5.1. South Korea smart blood pressure monitoring devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5.6. Australia

7.5.6.1. Australia smart blood pressure monitoring devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.5.7. Thailand

7.5.7.1. Thailand smart blood pressure monitoring devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.6. Latin America

7.6.1. Latin America Smart Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.6.2. Brazil

7.6.2.1. Brazil smart blood pressure monitoring devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.6.3. Argentina

7.6.3.1. Argentina smart blood pressure monitoring devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.7. MEA

7.7.1. MEA smart blood pressure monitoring devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.7.2. South Africa

7.7.2.1. South Africa smart blood pressure monitoring devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.7.3. Saudi Arabia

7.7.3.1. Saudi Arabia smart blood pressure monitoring devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.7.4. UAE

7.7.4.1. UAE smart blood pressure monitoring devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

7.7.5. Kuwait

7.7.5.1. Kuwait smart blood pressure monitoring devices market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Participant Overview

8.2. Company Market Position Analysis

8.3. Company Categorization

8.4. Strategy Mapping

8.5. Company Profiles/Listing

8.5.1. Profiles covering company overview, financial performance, product benchmarking, and strategic initiatives

8.5.2. Omron Healthcare

8.5.3. A&D Company, Ltd.

8.5.4. Withings

8.5.5. iHealth Labs Inc.

8.5.6. Qardio, Inc.

8.5.7. Microlife Corporation

8.5.8. Beurer GmbH

8.5.9. Rossmax International Ltd.

8.5.10. ForaCare Inc.

8.5.11. Yuwell Medical

8.5.12. Andon Health Co., Ltd. (iHealth OEM)

8.5.13. Viatom Technology Co., Ltd.

List of Tables [73]

List of Figures [48]

Companies Featured



Omron Healthcare

A&D Company, Ltd.

Withings

iHealth Labs Inc.

Qardio, Inc.

Microlife Corporation

Beurer GmbH

Rossmax International Ltd.

ForaCare Inc.

Yuwell Medical

Andon Health Co., Ltd. (iHealth OEM) Viatom Technology Co., Ltd.

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