MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Controlled Simulation Testing Confirms Architecture Performs as Designed; Option Period Extended Through January 13, 2027

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStrive Defense Tech LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc. (the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ELAB), today announced that it has completed an independent technical validation of the patented GPS-denied drone navigation technology covered by its exclusive option agreement, and has extended the option period through January 13, 2027 as the Company advances toward a definitive licensing decision.

Independent Validation Complete

As previously announced on July 27, 2026, NorthStrive Defense Tech engaged Deploy360, an independent defense software and security firm, to conduct a controlled software and simulation validation of the cooperative aircraft navigation architecture covered by U.S. Patent No. 12,277,716 B2. Deploy360 utilized its proprietary D360-Sentinel AI platform to support software analysis, technical testing, and documentation of findings throughout the engagement.

Deploy360's final validation report confirmed that the relative navigation architecture is reproducible on a current, maintainable software stack and that it behaves in simulation consistent with its published research benchmark. Testing was conducted across five validation scenarios, including straight and level flight, turning flight, sensor degradation, extended duration, and error sensitivity sweeps, with GPS signal loss and recovery evaluated across conditions including urban canyon environments. Deploy360 also performed a repository evaluation and security analysis of the underlying software.

Deploy360 concluded that the underlying technical approach is valid and reproducible, and recommended advancing to a hardware-in-the-loop phase as the next step toward operational readiness.

Option Period Extended

Concurrent with the completion of the technical validation, NorthStrive Defense Tech and the patent holder executed a First Amendment to the Option Agreement, reinstating and extending the option period through January 13, 2027. The extension provides NorthStrive Defense Tech with additional time to complete its evaluation and advance toward a definitive licensing decision.

Path to Licensing and Commercialization

As previously announced on April 23, 2026, NorthStrive Defense Tech holds an exclusive option, within the aerospace and defense technologies field, to obtain an exclusive license to U.S. Patent No. 12,277,716 B2, covering a cooperative navigation system for unmanned aircraft systems operating in GPS-denied and GPS-degraded environments.

GPS-denied navigation remains one of the most urgent capability requirements in modern defense programs, with investment accelerating across U.S. Department of Defense modernization programs, NATO allies, and the defense technology sector1. NorthStrive Defense Tech hopes to advance the technology toward engagement with defense prime contractors developing next-generation unmanned systems platforms, should it elect to exercise the option.

Completion of the validation project does not guarantee that NorthStrive Defense Tech will exercise its option, enter into a definitive license agreement, or successfully develop or commercialize the technology.

About Deploy360

Deploy360 is a user-centered software engineering company serving federal government customers worldwide. Founded in 2009, Deploy360 specializes in AI-powered DevSecOps platforms, edge computing, secure software delivery, cybersecurity, digital forensics, deployment and IT operations. Deploy360 supports defense and intelligence missions across classified, unclassified, austere and resource-constrained environments.

For more information, visit .

About NorthStrive Defense Tech LLC

NorthStrive Defense Tech LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc. focused on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing advanced defense technologies, with an emphasis on drone and autonomous systems.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value.

For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as“believes,”“expects,”“plans,”“potential,”“would” and“future” or similar expressions such as“look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

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1 Secure Supply Chains For Navigation In GNSS-Denied Environments