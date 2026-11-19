MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality In Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global augmented reality and virtual reality in healthcare market was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 5.4 billion in 2026 to USD 19.0 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2026 to 2033, supported by healthcare digitalization, technological advancements, favorable government initiatives, rising healthcare expenditure, and increased adoption across surgical procedures, clinical education, rehabilitation, diagnostics, and workforce training.

North America dominated the healthcare augmented reality and virtual reality market in 2025, accounting for 40.0% of global revenue. The region's leadership is supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong investment in immersive medical technologies, and growing implementation of AR and VR platforms by hospitals, educational institutions, technology providers, and medical device companies.

Medical education and clinical training represent major areas of opportunity. VR-based simulation platforms provide realistic environments in which healthcare professionals and students can strengthen clinical decision-making, procedural proficiency, and patient-interaction skills without exposing patients to unnecessary risk. These capabilities can improve knowledge retention, clinical preparedness, and training efficiency while helping healthcare organizations address workforce development requirements.

In June 2026, Elsevier launched Shadow Health Lab with Virtual Reality, an immersive clinical simulation platform for nursing education. The platform uses virtual patient encounters and evidence-based training scenarios to give students practical experience in clinical assessment, communication, and decision-making. The launch demonstrates the growing role of VR in scalable healthcare training and competency development.

AR is also advancing medical education, patient communication, and surgical planning through interactive anatomical visualization. In March 2024, Siemens Healthineers launched its Cinematic Reality application for Apple Vision Pro. The application enables surgeons, medical students, and patients to interact with three-dimensional holographic representations of human anatomy created from medical imaging data. Its ability to display and manipulate detailed anatomical renderings supports more engaging learning experiences, clearer patient discussions, and improved preparation for complex procedures.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth and market trends at global, regional, and country levels from 2021 to 2033. The market is segmented by component, technology, application, and region.



Component: Hardware, software, and services.

Augmented reality applications: Surgical application, rehabilitation, and training & continuing medical education. Virtual reality applications: Simulation, diagnostics, Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy (VRET), rehabilitation, and pain distraction.

Regional Coverage



North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Europe: UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway.

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Thailand.

Latin America: Brazil and Argentina. Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Kuwait.

Key Benefits of the Report



Detailed market analysis across major components, technologies, applications, countries, and regions.

Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment and strategic planning.

Evaluation of growth opportunities, emerging healthcare technology trends, and adoption drivers.

Competitive landscape analysis covering market presence, strategy, and market share.

Insights into product innovation and developments shaping AR and VR adoption in healthcare. Actionable intelligence to identify potential revenue streams, investment priorities, and business opportunities.

As healthcare systems increase investment in digital solutions, AR and VR technologies are expected to become more prominent across education, simulation, diagnostics, therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and surgical workflows. The report provides the market intelligence required to evaluate these opportunities, assess regional demand, monitor competitive developments, and make informed strategic decisions in a rapidly expanding healthcare technology market.

Companies Featured



CAE Healthcare Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hologic, Inc.

EON Reality, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc.

GE HealthCare

Layar.eu

WorldViz, Inc. TheraSim, Inc.

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