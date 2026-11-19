MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI In Medical Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology, Application, End-use, Modality, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

The global AI in medical imaging market was valued at an estimated USD 1.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 20.2 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 35.11% from 2026 to 2033, supported by growing demand for early and accurate diagnosis, increasing medical imaging volumes, and continued advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

Healthcare providers are adopting AI-powered medical imaging solutions to improve diagnostic accuracy, accelerate image analysis, optimize clinical workflows, and support more informed treatment decisions. These capabilities are becoming increasingly important as hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers manage rising examination volumes and seek to improve operational efficiency without compromising the quality of patient care.

The global shortage of skilled radiologists is also contributing to market expansion. AI-driven imaging platforms can assist clinical teams with image interpretation, case prioritization, anomaly detection, and reporting. Their adoption is expected to increase as healthcare organizations pursue scalable technologies that support radiologists and reduce pressure on diagnostic services.

Integration with picture archiving and communication systems, cloud infrastructure, telemedicine platforms, and remote diagnostic services is further strengthening the role of AI in medical imaging. Cloud-based deployment enables healthcare providers to access advanced imaging capabilities across multiple facilities while supporting collaboration among radiologists, specialists, and care teams. The continued growth of telemedicine is also increasing demand for remote image assessment and centralized diagnostic workflows.

Other important market drivers include advances in clinical decision support, improvements in imaging algorithms, supportive government initiatives, evolving regulatory frameworks, and increased public funding for healthcare AI research. Strategic collaborations among technology companies, medical imaging providers, academic institutions, and healthcare organizations are accelerating product development and clinical validation. These partnerships are expected to expand the availability of AI applications across a broader range of medical specialties and care settings.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and evaluates industry trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The market is segmented by technology, application, modality, end-use, and region.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP) Others

Deep learning and Natural Language Processing technologies are supporting advances in image analysis, workflow automation, clinical documentation, and diagnostic decision support.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Neurology

Respiratory and Pulmonary

Cardiology

Breast Screening

Orthopedics Others

The growing use of AI across neurology, cardiology, breast screening, orthopedics, and respiratory and pulmonary imaging reflects the technology's expanding clinical relevance. Applications include disease detection, image classification, measurement automation, risk assessment, and treatment planning.

Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



CT Scan

MRI

X-rays

Ultrasound Nuclear Imaging

AI adoption is increasing across major imaging modalities as providers seek faster interpretation, consistent image quality, and improved identification of clinically significant findings.

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers Others

Hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers represent significant end-use segments due to their high imaging volumes, investments in digital infrastructure, and need for integrated diagnostic workflows.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

The report covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. Country-level analysis includes the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait.

Regional market development is influenced by healthcare digitization, AI investment, medical imaging infrastructure, regulatory policies, research activity, and access to skilled clinical professionals. As adoption broadens across established and emerging healthcare markets, AI in medical imaging is positioned to become an increasingly important component of diagnostic care and clinical decision support through 2033.

Companies Featured



GE HealthCare

Microsoft

Digital Diagnostics Inc.

TEMPUS

Butterfly Network, Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

HeartFlow, Inc.

Enlitic, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Viz.ai, Inc.

EchoNous, Inc.

HeartVista Inc.

Exo Imaging, Inc. Nano-X Imaging Ltd.

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