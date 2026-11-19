New York, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dietary supplement formulation includes botanical extracts, amino acid compounds, caffeine from green coffee beans, and vitamins B6 and B12, with product information outlining ingredient composition and labelling considerations.

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MaroBrain has provided formulation details for Maro Brain Capsules, a multi-ingredient dietary supplement positioned for everyday cognitive wellness. The disclosed ingredient list includes Bacopa monnieri, Huperzine-A, Rhodiola rosea, L-tyrosine, theacrine, theobromine, caffeine from green coffee beans, vitamin B12, and vitamin B6.

The formulation combines botanical ingredients, naturally occurring compounds, and essential vitamins associated with different areas of nutritional and cognitive research. The product information identifies standardised botanical constituents, including Bacopa monnieri containing 20% bacosides A and B and an Huperzine-A ingredient standardised to 1% Huperzine-A.

According to the supplied label information, MaroBrain also contains vitamin B12 as methylcobalamin and vitamin B6 as pyridoxine hydrochloride. The disclosed amounts are 24 micrograms of vitamin B12 and 8.5 milligrams of vitamin B6 per serving.

MaroBrain Product Introduction and Formulation Overview

MaroBrain is presented as a dietary supplement containing a combination of plant-derived extracts, amino acid compounds, methylxanthine-related ingredients, and vitamins. Its formulation reflects an approach in which multiple ingredient categories are included in a single capsule product.

The ingredient composition encompasses substances with different biological characteristics. Bacopa monnieri and Rhodiola rosea are botanical ingredients investigated in studies involving cognition, stress responses, and other physiological outcomes. Huperzine-A is a naturally occurring alkaloid studied for its interaction with acetylcholinesterase, an enzyme involved in the breakdown of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine.

Other constituents have different research backgrounds. L-tyrosine is an amino acid involved in the body's synthesis of catecholamine neurotransmitters. Theacrine and theobromine are compounds associated with research into central nervous system activity, while caffeine is a widely studied stimulant.

The inclusion of these substances in Maro Brain Capsules does not establish that their combined effects are additive, synergistic, or clinically beneficial. Evidence relating to individual ingredients cannot automatically be applied to a finished multi-ingredient formulation.

The disclosed formula also includes two essential B vitamins. Vitamin B6 participates in numerous enzymatic reactions, including processes involved in neurotransmitter metabolism. Vitamin B12 contributes to normal neurological function and the formation of healthy red blood cells.

These established nutritional roles do not mean that supplementation necessarily improves cognition in individuals who already have adequate vitamin status.

The distinction between nutritional function, ingredient-specific research, and demonstrated finished-product efficacy is important when evaluating dietary supplement information.

For MaroBrain, the available formulation description establishes which ingredients have been identified, but additional documentation would be necessary to assess the complete quantitative composition and any product-specific performance claims.

The intended audience for this information includes adults researching dietary supplement ingredients, healthcare professionals reviewing supplement use, and individuals seeking clarity about formulation disclosures.

MaroBrain Ingredients: Eight Lines on the Supplement Facts Panel

The supplied formulation identifies nine ingredients, although the requested section heading refers to eight lines on the Supplement Facts panel.

The following ingredients have been disclosed for Maro Brain Capsules.

1. Bacopa Monnieri

Bacopa monnieri is a botanical species used in traditional Ayurvedic practices and investigated in contemporary research involving memory and cognitive performance.

The MaroBrain formulation identifies Bacopa monnieri standardized to 20% bacosides A and B.

Bacosides are a group of compounds associated with the plant's phytochemical composition. Standardization indicates a specified proportion of particular constituents in an ingredient preparation, but it does not independently establish the clinical effectiveness of the finished product.

Research on Bacopa monnieri has included controlled human studies, although findings vary according to extract preparation, dosage, study population, and duration.

The quantity of Bacopa monnieri per serving has not been supplied, limiting direct comparison with preparations examined in published research.

2. Huperzine-A

Huperzine-A is an alkaloid associated with the plant Huperzia serrata and has been investigated for its acetylcholinesterase-inhibiting activity.

Acetylcholinesterase breaks down acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter involved in several nervous system functions.

The disclosed Maro Brain formulation specifies a Huperzine-A ingredient standardized to 1%.

However, the exact quantity of Huperzine-A delivered per serving is not available in the supplied information.

This distinction is important because the percentage concentration of an ingredient is not equivalent to the amount consumed.

Huperzine-A has pharmacological activity and may present interaction risks, particularly for individuals using medications that influence cholinergic signaling. Its presence warrants careful consideration rather than assumptions of general suitability.

3. Rhodiola Rosea

Rhodiola rosea is a botanical species traditionally used in certain regions of Europe and Asia.

Research involving Rhodiola has examined fatigue, stress-related symptoms, and selected measures of cognitive performance.

Published findings are not uniform, and research quality, preparation methods, and study designs vary.

For MaroBrain, the disclosed information identifies Rhodiola rosea as a formulation ingredient but does not establish its per-serving amount or standardization profile.

Without those details, the ingredient cannot be directly compared with extracts evaluated in individual clinical studies.

4. L-Tyrosine

L-tyrosine is an amino acid used by the body in the synthesis of proteins and several biologically important compounds.

It is a precursor involved in the production of dopamine, norepinephrine, and epinephrine.

Studies have examined tyrosine supplementation under selected conditions involving stress, sleep deprivation, and demanding cognitive tasks.

However, findings from these settings do not establish that routine supplementation improves everyday cognitive performance.

L-tyrosine is identified as part of the proprietary blend in Maro Brain Capsules. Its individual quantity has not been disclosed in the information provided.

5. Theacrine

Theacrine is a purine alkaloid found naturally in certain plants.

It has attracted scientific interest because of structural similarities to caffeine and its potential effects on alertness and other physiological measures.

Human research remains relatively limited, particularly regarding long-term use and combinations with other stimulant-related compounds.

The MaroBrain formulation identifies theacrine within its proprietary blend.

The absence of a disclosed individual amount makes it difficult to assess the ingredient's contribution to total exposure or compare the formulation with research involving known doses.

6. Theobromine

Theobromine is a naturally occurring methylxanthine found in cocoa and certain other botanical sources.

It has physiological activity that differs from caffeine in several respects, including its relative effects on the central nervous system and cardiovascular system.

Scientific research has examined theobromine in relation to mood, attention, and other outcomes, but evidence does not establish a general cognitive benefit from every preparation containing the compound.

Theobromine is listed in the Maro Brain proprietary blend.

Its quantity has not been provided, and its combined effects with the formulation's caffeine and theacrine components have not been established through supplied finished-product research.

7. Caffeine From Green Coffee Bean

Caffeine is a naturally occurring stimulant widely investigated for its effects on alertness, vigilance, and attention.

The disclosed MaroBrain ingredient list identifies caffeine sourced from green coffee beans, Coffea arabica.

Although caffeine has a substantial research literature, its effects depend on dosage, individual sensitivity, habitual consumption, and other factors.

Caffeine can also cause adverse effects, including sleep disruption, nervousness, palpitations, and increased anxiety in susceptible individuals.

The exact caffeine quantity per serving of Maro Brain Capsules has not been supplied.

This is a material labeling consideration because consumers may obtain additional caffeine from coffee, tea, energy drinks, medications, and other supplements.

8. Vitamin B12 (Methylcobalamin)

Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient involved in red blood cell formation, DNA synthesis, and normal neurological function.

Methylcobalamin is one of the recognized forms of vitamin B12.

The disclosed formulation identifies:



Vitamin B12: 24 mcg per serving Declared Daily Value: 1,000%

The stated percentage corresponds to the U.S. adult Daily Value of 2.4 micrograms.

Vitamin B12 deficiency can produce neurological and hematological symptoms, making adequate nutritional status important.

However, high-dose B12 supplementation has not been established as a general cognitive enhancer for people without a deficiency.

9. Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine HCl)

Vitamin B6 participates in amino acid metabolism and the production of several neurotransmitters.

The MaroBrain label information identifies pyridoxine hydrochloride as the source of vitamin B6.

The supplied amount is:



Vitamin B6: 8.5 mg per serving Declared Daily Value: 500%

The percentage corresponds to the U.S. adult Daily Value of 1.7 milligrams.

Although vitamin B6 is essential, excessive cumulative intake over time can contribute to peripheral neuropathy.

Consumers should consider the vitamin B6 content of all supplements they use rather than evaluating each product independently.

Ingredient Research and Evidence Considerations

The scientific interpretation of multi-ingredient dietary supplements requires distinctions between established nutrient functions, preliminary ingredient research, and clinical evidence for a finished formulation.

MaroBrain contains ingredients that have been examined in different research contexts. Those investigations do not necessarily use the same dosages, preparations, participant characteristics, or outcome measures.

For example, studies involving Bacopa monnieri may examine memory-related outcomes over several weeks, while caffeine studies frequently assess shorter-term changes in alertness and attention.

Research involving Rhodiola rosea may focus on fatigue or stress-related measures, whereas investigations involving Huperzine-A often involve specific neurological questions.

Combining these ingredients does not establish that their effects can be predicted by adding together findings from unrelated studies.

The interaction between substances may also influence tolerability and exposure.

The presence of caffeine, theacrine, and theobromine is relevant because these ingredients have stimulant-related or other central nervous system activity.

Similarly, the inclusion of Huperzine-A introduces considerations associated with cholinergic pharmacology.

Such research would ordinarily require a clearly documented formulation, appropriate comparison groups, prespecified outcomes, and transparent reporting of adverse events.

Additional evidence considerations include the bioavailability of ingredients, differences between extracts, manufacturing consistency, and whether measured effects are clinically meaningful.

The available product description does not identify published randomized controlled trials conducted on the finished MaroBrain formulation.

Consequently, statements about improved memory, sustained concentration, enhanced mental clarity, or similar outcomes should not be presented as demonstrated product effects.

Reliable sources for general ingredient information include the U.S. National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements, the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, and peer-reviewed scientific publications.

These sources can help explain individual ingredients, but they should not be interpreted as endorsements of MaroBrain or its formulation.

Safety, Labeling and Responsible Supplement Use

Dietary supplements can contain biologically active ingredients, and the safety of a formulation depends on more than whether its components originate from plants or occur naturally.

Maro Brain Capsules contains several ingredients that warrant individual consideration, including Huperzine-A, caffeine, theacrine, theobromine, and vitamin B6.

The complete amounts of several ingredients have not been supplied, preventing a comprehensive assessment of total exposure.

Consumers who use prescription medications, have cardiovascular or neurological conditions, or are sensitive to stimulants should consult a qualified healthcare professional before considering supplements containing these substances.

Huperzine-A may interact with medicines affecting cholinergic pathways. Caffeine may affect sleep, heart rate, anxiety symptoms, and blood pressure in susceptible individuals.

The combination of multiple stimulant-related ingredients also deserves attention, particularly when a person regularly consumes other caffeine-containing products.

Pregnant or breastfeeding individuals should not assume that a multi-ingredient cognitive supplement is appropriate without medical guidance.

The same caution applies to children and adolescents because the supplied product information does not establish suitability for these populations.

MaroBrain should not be represented as a treatment for Alzheimer's disease, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, dementia, depression, or other medical conditions.

Dietary supplements are not substitutes for prescribed treatments or professional medical assessment.

Under U.S. law, dietary supplements are regulated differently from prescription medicines. The FDA generally does not approve dietary supplements for safety and effectiveness before they are marketed.

Manufacturers and distributors remain responsible for complying with applicable requirements, including labeling, manufacturing standards, and restrictions on misleading claims.

Complete labeling is therefore central to responsible supplement communication.

Consumers should be able to identify serving size, recommended use, ingredient amounts where required, warnings, manufacturer or distributor information, and relevant product identifiers.

For Maro Brain Capsules, some of these details remain unconfirmed in the material supplied for this release.

MaroBrain Label Information

The available information identifies several ingredients and specific nutrient amounts. The following table summarizes the disclosed composition without estimating missing quantities.

Ingredient Disclosed information Bacopa monnieri Standardized to 20% bacosides A and B Huperzine-A Ingredient standardized to 1% Huperzine-A Rhodiola rosea Quantity not provided L-Tyrosine Proprietary blend; individual amount not provided Theacrine Proprietary blend; individual amount not provided Theobromine Proprietary blend; individual amount not provided Caffeine from green coffee bean Proprietary blend; caffeine amount not provided Vitamin B12 (methylcobalamin) 24 mcg; 1,000% DV Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine HCl) 8.5 mg; 500% DV

The stated percentages for vitamins B6 and B12 are consistent with current U.S. adult Daily Values.

However, the supplied details do not identify the complete proprietary blend weight, all individual ingredient quantities, or the precise serving size.

The disclosed ingredient list should therefore be understood as a formulation summary rather than a verified reproduction of the complete Supplement Facts panel.

The exact amount of Huperzine-A per serving is especially important because a 1% standardization figure describes concentration within an ingredient preparation, not the final dose.

Similarly, identifying caffeine as originating from green coffee beans does not disclose the number of milligrams of caffeine delivered per serving.

These distinctions matter when consumers compare ingredient exposure with published scientific literature or assess possible interactions with other products.

Formulation Transparency and Consumer Information

Transparency in dietary supplement communication involves more than publishing a list of ingredient names.

Consumers and healthcare professionals may also require information about ingredient quantities, standardization, manufacturing controls, laboratory testing, and appropriate use.

A proprietary blend declaration can identify multiple constituents under a combined weight, subject to applicable labeling rules, without providing the individual quantity of every constituent.

That structure can limit the ability to compare a finished formulation with clinical studies involving known ingredient doses.

Independent testing may provide additional information about ingredient identity, potency, microbial quality, and potential contaminants.

However, no independent laboratory certificate or third-party verification has been provided for this release.

Statements suggesting that Maro Brain Capsules has undergone particular quality-control procedures should therefore be supported by manufacturer documentation before publication.

Other relevant information includes product lot identification, expiration dating, recommended storage conditions, and manufacturer or distributor contact details.

The disclosure of these facts would allow consumers to make more informed decisions and help healthcare professionals evaluate potential exposures.

Responsible communication also requires separating established facts from intended product positioning.

A supplement described as supporting cognitive wellness is not necessarily proven to improve cognitive performance.

The distinction remains relevant even when individual ingredients have appeared in scientific studies.

MaroBrain Capsules Availability and Launch Information

MaroBrain is described in the supplied materials as a capsule-based dietary supplement containing botanical ingredients, amino acid compounds, stimulant-related constituents, and vitamins.

The formulation information identifies the product and its principal ingredients, but the commercial launch date, geographic distribution, manufacturer identity, and current inventory status have not been independently established.

No verified information has been supplied regarding retail distribution, shipping territories, pricing, or production volumes.

These details should not be inferred from the existence of a product website or promotional materials.

A complete launch announcement would ordinarily identify the company responsible for introducing the product, the relevant announcement date, and the markets in which the product is available.

For Maro Brain Capsules, confirmation of these facts would strengthen the release's newsworthiness and provide readers with a clearer understanding of the announcement.

The information currently available supports a factual discussion of the disclosed formulation. It does not independently establish a recent commercial milestone.

Further manufacturer documentation would also help clarify recommended use, capsule count, packaging specifications, and whether the formula has changed from any earlier version.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MaroBrain?

MaroBrain is presented as a multi-ingredient dietary supplement in capsule form. Its disclosed formulation includes botanical extracts, L-tyrosine, theacrine, theobromine, caffeine from green coffee beans, vitamin B12, and vitamin B6.

What ingredients are included in Maro Brain Capsules?

The supplied list identifies Bacopa monnieri, Huperzine-A, Rhodiola rosea, L-tyrosine, theacrine, theobromine, caffeine from Coffea arabica, methylcobalamin, and pyridoxine hydrochloride.

Does MaroBrain contain caffeine?

Yes. Caffeine from green coffee beans is included in the disclosed ingredient list. However, the exact amount per serving has not been provided.

What is the Bacopa monnieri standardization?

The supplied formulation information identifies Bacopa monnieri standardized to 20% bacosides A and B. The total Bacopa quantity per serving remains unspecified.

How much vitamin B12 is included?

The disclosed vitamin B12 amount is 24 micrograms per serving, equivalent to 1,000% of the U.S. adult Daily Value.

How much vitamin B6 is included?

The disclosed vitamin B6 amount is 8.5 milligrams per serving, equivalent to 500% of the U.S. adult Daily Value.

Has MaroBrain been clinically tested?

No finished-product clinical study has been identified in the information supplied for this release. Research involving individual ingredients should not be treated as proof of the finished formulation's effectiveness.

Is Maro Brain appropriate for everyone?

Suitability cannot be established from the partial formulation information alone. Individuals with medical conditions, medication use, or stimulant sensitivity should seek professional guidance.

Does the supplement contain a proprietary blend?

The supplied information identifies several ingredients as belonging to a proprietary blend. The total blend weight and individual amounts have not been provided.

Can the product replace medical treatment?

No. A dietary supplement should not be used as a substitute for medical diagnosis, prescribed treatment, or professional healthcare advice.

About MaroBrain

The disclosed ingredient composition includes Bacopa monnieri, Huperzine-A, Rhodiola rosea, L-tyrosine, theacrine, theobromine, caffeine, methylcobalamin, and pyridoxine hydrochloride.

The product is positioned within the everyday cognitive wellness supplement category. This positioning describes its intended market and does not independently establish clinical efficacy.

Additional company information, including the registered business name, headquarters, responsible manufacturer, and official media contact, remains to be confirmed.