MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Robot-assisted Endoscope Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added tooffering.

Robot-assisted Endoscope Market to Reach USD 3.0 Billion by 2033 as Robotic Technology Advances

The global robot-assisted endoscope market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 1.7 billion in 2026 to USD 3.0 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2026 to 2033. North America led the global market with a revenue share of 41.0% in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong adoption of robotic platforms, and continued investment in minimally invasive procedures.

Market growth is being driven by improvements in diagnostic capabilities, instrument control, visualization, procedural precision, and patient recovery. Technological progress across robotics and endoscopy has enabled manufacturers to develop more advanced and functional robot-assisted endoscope systems. These platforms are increasingly used in diagnostic and therapeutic procedures involving gastrointestinal, pulmonary, urological, neurological, and gynecological conditions.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, including pancreatic cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), bladder cancer, and respiratory disorders, is increasing demand for sophisticated endoscopic technologies. According to the American College of Gastroenterology, an estimated 10 to 15 % of adults in the US experience symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome. Growing demand for accurate diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment is expected to support the adoption of robotic endoscopy across hospitals and outpatient facilities.

Robot-assisted endoscopy can improve access to complex anatomical areas while enhancing instrument stability and procedural control. Applications include endoscopic neurosurgery and procedures involving uterine fibroids, enlarged prostate conditions, bladder cancer, central airway obstructions, and gastrointestinal disorders. Continued clinical adoption across multiple specialties is expected to expand the addressable market during the forecast period.

Investment in endoscopic visualization, robotic navigation, and instrument control is also strengthening the industry's growth outlook. In April 2025, CMR Surgical Ltd., a manufacturer of robotically assisted devices designed to improve control of endoscopic instruments, announced that it had secured more than USD 200 million in financing. The round was backed by existing investors and Trinity Capital. This funding highlights continued investor confidence in robotic surgical and endoscopic technologies and may support product development, commercialization, and geographic expansion.

Regulatory approvals represent another important market catalyst. In March 2025, Johnson & Johnson MedTech announced U.S. FDA clearance for its MONARCH QUEST robotic-assisted bronchoscopy platform. The clearance expanded the platform's potential across bronchoscopy and urology procedures, demonstrating the growing role of adaptable robotic systems in multispecialty care. Additional regulatory clearances and clinical evidence are expected to encourage adoption among healthcare providers.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and evaluates industry trends and opportunities across the relevant sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The market is assessed by end-use and region.

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



Hospitals Outpatient Facilities

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden

Norway

Asia Pacific



Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Thailand

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE Kuwait

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive analysis of the robot-assisted endoscope market across major segments and regions

Revenue estimates and forecasts to support market assessment and strategic planning

Evaluation of emerging technologies, growth drivers, and industry trends

Competitive intelligence covering key participants, market presence, and strategic developments

Regional and end-use insights that help identify potential revenue opportunities

Actionable recommendations for product development, investment planning, and market entry strategies Analysis of regulatory approvals, financing activity, and product innovation influencing future growth

The report provides market intelligence for healthcare companies, medical device manufacturers, investors, service providers, and other stakeholders evaluating opportunities in the global robot-assisted endoscope market. Its analysis supports informed decision-making by combining market forecasts, competitive assessment, innovation tracking, and regional growth insights.

Companies Featured



Asensus Surgical US, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical Operations, Inc.

Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Brainlab SE

Medtronic plc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Stryker

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG CMR Surgical Ltd.

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