MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As part of its routine, ongoing monitoring program, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division found that Renewal by Andersen LLC's (RbA) claim“More 5-Star Reviews Than Other Leading Full-Service Window Replacement Companies” was supported.

New York, NY, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its routine, ongoing monitoring program, BBB National Programs' National Advertising Division found that Renewal by Andersen LLC's (RbA) claim“More 5-Star Reviews Than Other Leading Full-Service Window Replacement Companies” was supported.

The National Advertising Division's (NAD) inquiry examined RbA's support for its“More 5-Star Reviews” claim for its replacement windows and patio doors. RbA is a full-service window and door replacement company that manufactures, sells, installs, and services replacement windows and entry doors.

NAD has recognized that online consumer reviews may provide a reasonable basis for comparative advertising claims provided that the underlying data are reliable, representative, and sufficiently robust to support the claim. NAD found RbA's methodology for substantiating its claim reliable, representative, and robust.

Accordingly, NAD found that RbA's“More 5-Star Reviews Than Other Leading Full-Service Window Replacement Companies” claim was supported.

In its advertiser statement, RbA stated that it“is pleased that NAD found its claim supported.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. Per NAD/NARB Procedures, this release may not be used for promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.

CONTACT: Name: Jennifer Rosenberg Email:... Job Title: Media Relations