MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milwaukee, WI, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard has welcomed Wainbee Limited as the newest member of its Battery Technology Partner program. Through the collaboration, Wainbee Limited will combine Vanguardcommercial-grade lithium-ion battery systems with its electrification portfolio and mobile hydraulics expertise to deliver turnkey electrified solutions for OEMs across Canada.

Transitioning off-highway equipment from fossil fuels to battery power requires hydraulic, electrical and motion control systems to communicate seamlessly. Vanguard's integrated battery systems help solve this challenge, offering standard, scalable power backed by experienced application engineers to shorten development cycles and ensure reliable integration. Partnering with Wainbee Limited gives OEMs a complete, turnkey path to full machine electrification, pairing dependable battery power with deep motor, drive, control and hydraulic capabilities.

“Electrifying heavy-duty equipment is never just about swapping out an engine for a battery pack; it requires total system cohesion to perform in rugged jobsite environments,” said David Frank, senior vice president and president of electrification at Briggs & Stratton.“Wainbee Limited's deep application expertise across fluid power, controls and mobile machinery makes them an ideal engineering partner. Together, we are giving Canadian OEMs direct access to durable, production-ready commercial battery systems alongside the technical support required to maximize machine runtime and accelerate time to market.”

With headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, and a coast-to-coast branch network from Halifax to Vancouver Island, Wainbee Limited brings over 70 years of motion and control expertise to the Vanguard Battery Technology Partner network. The company integrates motion control, filtration and automation products using hydraulic, pneumatic and electromechanical technologies to deliver smart systems and engineered electrification solutions for rugged mobile and off-highway applications. The company supports OEMs across a diverse range of sectors, including mining, construction, forestry, material handling, and specialty and support equipment.

“As Canada's only Parker-certified Mobile Electrification Technology Center, Wainbee already brings deep expertise in motion, control, filtration and automation,” said Campbell Tourgis, president and CEO of Wainbee Limited.“Adding Vanguard battery systems to our repertoire strengthens our ability to deliver complete electrification solutions that are engineered, commissioned and serviced right here in Canada.”

To explore Vanguard commercial battery solutions and system integration support, visit vanguardpower.co.

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About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of turf care products, lithium-ion batteries, standby generators and energy storage systems through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat® and Branco® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For more information visit .

About Wainbee

Wainbee Limited is a Canadian leader in engineered systems, products, and services across hydraulics, pneumatics, electromechanical, drives & controls, filtration, machining, instrumentation, and hose & fittings. With 16 locations, 200+ employees, and a coast-to-coast engineering team, we partner with customers across diverse industries to design new systems and enhance existing operations. Incorporated in the 1950s and 100% employee-owned, Wainbee is one of Canada's largest privately held distributors and a trusted solutions partner for motion & control, filtration, and automation.

As Parker Hannifin's certified Mobile Electrification Technology Center in Canada, Wainbee helps mobile equipment manufacturers design and deploy electrified systems. Learn more at wainbee.com or call 1-888-WAINBEE (924-6233).

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Wainbee Limited joins Vanguard as a Battery Technology Partner

CONTACT: Elianna Novitch Two Rivers Marketing eliannan@2rm.com