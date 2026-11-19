MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP), has been named media agency of record for an innovative specialty therapeutics company, leading all branded and unbranded consumer and HCP media and omnichannel strategy, planning, buying and measurement. The win reflects CMI Media Group's unique combination of data intelligence, proprietary AI-powered decisioning technology and deep expertise in both patient and HCP health pathways to connect scientific innovation with the people who need it most.Under the partnership, CMI Media Group will deploy its integrated Decision Strategy framework to empower patients and educate HCPs, connecting critical behavioral insights to drive commercial impact across the launch journey.“Bringing life-changing transformational therapies to market requires navigating a complex care ecosystem and fundamentally shifting clinical beliefs and behaviors,” said Susan Dorfman, President and CEO, CMI Media Group.“Our team's ability and access to the broadest set of health data allows us to decode the patient and prescriber experience, and leverage our advanced media technology to drive meaningful awareness, usage and life-changing impact for these critical new treatment options.”

About CMI Media Group

CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, ), is a global, full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, pharmaceutical marketing and medical communication. CMI Media Group's core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world's top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group is part of WPP, the trusted growth partner for the world's leading brands and therapies. Powered by exceptional talent and our agentic marketing platform WPP Open, WPP unites cutting-edge media intelligence and data solutions, creativity, production, enterprise solutions and expert strategic counsel. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in inclusivity, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry's best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit

Press contact:

Carly Kuper

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