CMI Media Group Expands Specialty Therapeutics Footprint With New Media AOR Win
Under the partnership, CMI Media Group will deploy its integrated Decision Strategy framework to empower patients and educate HCPs, connecting critical behavioral insights to drive commercial impact across the launch journey.
“Bringing life-changing transformational therapies to market requires navigating a complex care ecosystem and fundamentally shifting clinical beliefs and behaviors,” said Susan Dorfman, President and CEO, CMI Media Group.“Our team's ability and access to the broadest set of health data allows us to decode the patient and prescriber experience, and leverage our advanced media technology to drive meaningful awareness, usage and life-changing impact for these critical new treatment options.”
About CMI Media Group
CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, ), is a global, full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, pharmaceutical marketing and medical communication. CMI Media Group's core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world's top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group is part of WPP, the trusted growth partner for the world's leading brands and therapies. Powered by exceptional talent and our agentic marketing platform WPP Open, WPP unites cutting-edge media intelligence and data solutions, creativity, production, enterprise solutions and expert strategic counsel. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in inclusivity, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry's best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit
Press contact:
Carly Kuper
610-731-5409
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