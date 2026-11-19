MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than 50 expert-led sessions will bring together leading voices in hair, beauty, skin, spa and wellness to share the latest techniques, trends and business insights

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2027 Be+Well | Beauty and Wellness Show produced by Forge (formerly International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics, and Spa Conference), is turning up the education with an impressive lineup of new and established industry educators, innovative practitioners and thought leaders set to take the stage March 7–9 at the Javits Center in New York City. Featuring more than 50 expert-led sessions, 35+ speakers and 12+ specialized educational tracks, this year's conference will offer beauty, hair, esthetics, spa and wellness professionals an opportunity to sharpen their skills, explore emerging trends and gain fresh perspectives to advance their careers and businesses.

The 2027 speaker lineup welcomes an exciting roster of new faces to Be+Well, including celebrity hairstylist and beauty expert David Lopez; celebrity esthetician and skincare entrepreneur Renée Rouleau; renowned hairstylist Nick Arrojo, returning to the Show for the first time since 2019; and an array of respected educators and industry specialists bringing fresh expertise to the program.

"Education has always been at the heart of this Show, and we're especially excited about the depth and diversity of talent joining us in 2027," said Elizabeth Trevorrow, Event & Partnership Director, Be+Well Beauty and Wellness Show. "Whether professionals are looking to master a new technique, gain inspiration from some of the industry's most accomplished artists, or discover new ways to grow their businesses, this year's conference offers something for every stage of their career. We're bringing together some of the most exciting voices in beauty, hair, skin and wellness to deliver education that attendees can take back to the treatment room, salon or spa and put into practice."

Meet the NEW Educators Joining the 2027 Lineup

HAIR + NAIL



David Lopez - New York-based celebrity hairstylist, beauty expert and content creator whose clients include Chrissy Teigen, Ashley Graham and Hailey Bieber.

Juan Torres - Master colorist and Oligo Pro brand ambassador and educator, specializing in dimensional blonding, modern color techniques and customized results.

Maricruz Garcia - Founder of Dolche Bliss LLC and Dolche Atelier, a luxury nail studio, specializing in precision Russian manicures and advanced nail artistry.

Michael Helm - Veteran hairstylist and educator with more than 35 years of industry experience, including three decades with Paul Mitchell Advanced Education, where he helped develop cutting and barbering programs.

Nick Arrojo – celebrated hairstylist known for his pioneering razor-cutting technique, will be returning to the Be+Well Show for the first time since 2019. Hair educators joining the lineup for the first time on the Glam + Glow Stage: Vernon François, celebrated as one of the world's most sought-after hairstylists, brand founders, and educators; Elizabeth Faye, a hairstylist turned TEDx speaker (“Hairstylists Change the World”) and founder of Hair Love University; and Patricia Nikole, Redken Global Artistic Ambassador and Independent Educator known for her signature“PaintedHairTM” color blends and natural looks.

ESTHETICS + SPA



Ashley A Taylor - Award-winning master aesthetician and founder of Washington, D.C.-based Kismet Skin Co., known for her customized skincare treatments and education-focused approach to esthetics.

Brittany Wilson - Nurse practitioner, master injector and founder of RAE Aesthetic, recognized for her expertise in advanced injectables, provider training and medical aesthetics business development.

Fallon Groh - Esthetician, content creator and sales leader with Skin Chain Inc., bringing a blend of skincare industry knowledge and digital engagement expertise.

Hannah Murray - Founder of Founders Factory, bringing an entrepreneurial and business-focused perspective to the beauty and wellness industry.

Michael Razzano - Award-winning licensed esthetician at Philadelphia Facial Plastic Surgery & Medspa and certified acne specialist, recognized for his expertise in corrective skincare and advanced facial treatments.

Nancy Reagan - Licensed aesthetician, skincare entrepreneur and founder of Skin Diva Labs and Bella Reina Spa, with more than 30 years of experience and expertise in skin barrier health and digital marketing.

Renée Rouleau - Celebrity esthetician, educator and founder of Renée Rouleau Professional Skin Care, with nearly four decades of experience and a reputation for her personalized, results-driven approach to skincare.

Savannah Arce - Licensed master esthetician and instructor at Thistle Medical Aesthetics, specializing in ingredient science, customized skincare and results-driven treatments for diverse skin concerns.

Sherrie Tennessee, Ph.D., CHE - Director of Education at SpaSOS, an experienced spa and wellness educator, author and strategist with more than 20 years of experience spanning beauty, hospitality and wellness. Terrance Bonner - Nationally recognized spa and wellness expert, licensed massage therapist and esthetician, and founder of The Bonner Institute®, with extensive experience educating and mentoring beauty and wellness professionals.

See the FULL Conference Line-up here.

Featured Classes Spark Creativity, Technique and Industry Inspiration

From the artistry behind editorial beauty to the techniques shaping today's most sought-after hair and skincare looks, the 2027 conference will feature classes designed to inspire licensed professionals and help them elevate their craft. Among the highlighted sessions are:

Hair & Beauty: Artistic-Driven Education



From the Chair to the Set: Break into Editorial & Celebrity Work – David Lopez shares insights into building a career beyond the salon chair and breaking into the world of editorial and celebrity styling.

Inside the Celebrity Treatment Room: How I Create Clear, Glowing Skin for My A-List Clients – Celebrity esthetician Renée Rouleau shares her approach to achieving radiant, healthy-looking skin and the techniques behind her work with high-profile clients.

Color by Design: The Artistry Behind Modern Lightening Techniques – Juan Torres explores the creativity and technical expertise behind today's modern hair-lightening techniques.

Avant-Garde Hair Design: A Workshop for Creatives – Lynn Levesque leads an exploration of artistic hair design, encouraging professionals to push creative boundaries.

The Power of a Photoshoot: Building Your Brand Through Professional Imagery – Lynn Levesque demonstrates how professional photography can help beauty professionals strengthen their personal brands and showcase their work. Beyond Beauty: The Art of Editorial Makeup – Jalia Pettis explores the artistry and creative expression behind editorial makeup.

Spa & Esthetics: Business Growth, Advanced Techniques & Emerging Trends



Local, Not Viral: The TikTok Rule of 100 for Filling Your Books – Bree Mesquit shares strategies for leveraging TikTok and building a strong local following to attract new clients and keep appointment books full.

Brow Tinting Beyond the Basics: Color Theory, Custom Formulas & Stain Control – Kimberly Morfin explores the art and science of brow tinting, offering insights into color theory, customized formulations and achieving precise, professional results.

Rank #1 in the Google Map Pack. Get Recommended by ChatGPT – Nancy Reagan shares digital marketing strategies to improve online visibility, strengthen local search rankings and help beauty and wellness businesses get discovered by today's consumers.

The Rise of Ritualized Beauty: Turning Elevated Experiences into Revenue – Faatemah Ampey explores how incorporating thoughtful rituals and elevated client experiences can differentiate a business, build client loyalty and create new revenue opportunities. PCOS, PMS & Perimenopause: What Hormonal Imbalance Looks Like on the Skin – Jordan Hogan examines how hormonal fluctuations and imbalances can manifest in the skin, helping estheticians better understand the connection between hormones and skin health.



With educational opportunities spanning hair, skin, esthetics, spa, wellness and business, Be+Well New York offers licensed professionals the chance to customize their learning experience based on their individual interests and goals.

The 2027 conference features multiple ways to participate, including VIP, Premium, and NEW! Essentials passes with conference classes bundled with expo admission and one or three-day Expo admission, individual class add-ons for Expo Pass holders. Attendees are encouraged to review the full schedule and register early, as popular classes are expected to fill quickly.

For full conference schedule visit .

Registration is now open for Be+Well New York.

Show Hours:

Sunday, March 7: 10:30am - 5:00pm; Monday, March 8: 10:30am - 5:00pm; and Tuesday, March 9: 10:30am – 3:30pm

Upcoming Events

Be+Well | Beauty and Wellness Show will take place in Las Vegas, June 12–14, 2027 and in Florida, August 15–16, 2027 in their new location in Miami Beach.

Press may apply for a media pass here.

About Be+Well

Be+Well is the new umbrella brand bringing together legendary industry events and media serving hair, skin, and body professionals in the beauty, spa, esthetics, and wellness industry with shows located in New York, Las Vegas, and Miami Beach, Florida.

Be+Well Media and Events includes Be+Well | Beauty and Wellness Show (the new home of The International Beauty Show and International Esthetics, Cosmetics, and Spa Conference), American Salon, American Spa, Spatec, and Sibec-to create the beauty and wellness industry's largest event and media platform. For more information on subscribing, attending or advertising, visit

About Forge

Forge is a leading global B2B events and media company, connecting buyers and sellers across high-value industries through live events, trusted media brands, digital products and year-round communities. Powered by first-party data, technology and deep market expertise, Forge helps businesses discover opportunities, build the right relationships and stay engaged well beyond the event itself. It is a company guided by a single purpose, Moving Markets.

For more information, visit forgelive.com.

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