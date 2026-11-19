PANAMA CITY, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX, the world's leading multi-asset trading platform, today announced that Anthropic is available for trading on its platform following the company's highly anticipated initial public offering. Eligible users can trade ANT/USDT on BingX Spot or take long and short positions through USDT-margined ANTUS(ANTHROPIC) Perpetual Futures. The launch extends BingX's Anthropic trading offering from pre-IPO exposure to markets linked to its publicly listed stock.

Anthropic's public listing marks a major milestone for the developer of Claude and brings one of the world's most closely watched AI companies to public markets. The company set an initial offering price range of $70 to $78 per share, implying a fully diluted valuation of up to approximately $1.4 trillion.

With ANT, BingX further expands its multi-asset offering, which includes more than 700 TradFi instruments through its perpetual futures markets, spanning stocks, indices, and commodities. ANTUS(ANTHROPIC) Perpetual Futures are available for trading 24/7, while ANT/USDT joins BingX's U.S. stock spot offering of more than 7,000 listings, with 24/5 trading and a minimum purchase of $5. Users can access these markets alongside cryptocurrencies through a single BingX account, without needing to open a separate brokerage account.

BingX introduced Anthropic pre-IPO perpetual futures on May 25, giving eligible users a way to trade changes in its implied valuation before the public listing. The offering was part of BingX's broader pre-IPO trading lineup, which has also featured companies such as SpaceX and OpenAI.

“An IPO changes where a company trades, but our users' interest often starts well before listing day,” said Kevin Lee, Chief Strategy Officer of BingX.“With Anthropic, users could trade changes in its implied valuation ahead of the IPO. Now they can trade alongside stocks, commodities, currencies and crypto through the same BingX account. Connecting opportunities across markets and across different stages of a company's journey is an important part of how we're building the BingX multi-asset ecosystem.”

To mark the launch, BingX is introducing the Anthropic IPO Trading Contest, offering eligible participants the opportunity to compete for a total of up to 150,000 USDT in individual rewards. Rankings will be determined by eligible contract trading volume, giving participants an additional opportunity to engage with the newly listed asset.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is the world's leading multi-asset trading platform, serving more than 40 million users worldwide. From crypto to traditional markets, BingX connects users with a broad range of assets and opportunities across global markets through one unified platform.

With perpetual futures, TradFi offerings, spot trading and copy trading, alongside AI-powered innovations, BingX delivers a reliable, intelligent, and responsive trading experience designed to help traders navigate evolving markets and act on opportunities with greater confidence and efficiency.

BingX has been the Principal Partner of Chelsea FC since 2024 and became the Official Team Partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

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