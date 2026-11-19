GENEVA, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Money today announced support for USDT deposits on the TRON network, allowing users to fund their Pulsar accounts with USDT (TRC-20) and access everyday payment features through the app.

With this integration, users can deposit USDT on TRON and use their balances for online purchases, subscriptions, and other everyday expenses through the Pulsar virtual card. Pulsar charges no fees for supported stablecoin deposits across its plans, although network and third-party fees may apply.

The integration connects TRON's widely adopted stablecoin infrastructure with Pulsar's consumer-focused payment platform. In Q3 2026, TRON processed $2.21 trillion in stablecoin settlement volume, averaging $24 billion daily. By supporting USDT deposits on TRON, Pulsar offers users a convenient way to put their existing stablecoin holdings to use for everyday payments.

“Supporting USDT on TRON gives people another way to bring the stablecoins they already use into Pulsar,” said Alex, Founder and CEO of Pulsar Money.“Our focus is on making those balances useful in everyday life, whether people are managing their money, shopping online, or paying for subscriptions.”

“TRON's extensive stablecoin activity reflects the growing demand for accessible, efficient digital payments,” said Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson for TRON DAO.“Pulsar's integration brings that infrastructure closer to everyday use, expanding how people can access and spend their stablecoins.”

Pulsar combines stablecoin balance management and payment features in a single app. To deposit USDT on TRON, users can select the supported asset and network in the Pulsar app and follow the deposit instructions. Users should ensure they select TRON (TRC-20) and send only USDT to the deposit address provided for that network. Features and availability may vary by region and service provider.

About Pulsar Money

Pulsar Money is a money app that brings stablecoins and everyday payment features together. Users can manage supported balances and access services including a virtual card and currency conversion, subject to availability and provider terms. Pulsar is not a bank.

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About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Today, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $94 billion. As of November 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 415 million in total user accounts, more than 16 billion in total transactions, and over $24 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is“Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

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