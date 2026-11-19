MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The certification recognizes a longstanding approach to travel shaped by thoughtful partnerships and a commitment to positive impact.

New York and London, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Tomato, the award-winning luxury travel company, has been certified as a B Corporation. The certification recognizes a belief that has shaped Black Tomato since its founding: that commercial success and positive impact should go hand in hand, a principle reflected in the journeys it creates and the partners it chooses.

Black Tomato is selective about the local partners and on-the-ground experiences it recommends, building relationships with people who know and care for the places they call home. Its focus on regenerative travel, and on the potential for travel to contribute positively to the communities and environments that make each trip possible, is central to this approach.

In Morocco's Atlas Mountains, where communities were deeply affected by the 2023 earthquake, Black Tomato continues to support Afoulki pour les Femmes, a women-led association undertaking relief work in the region. In Aghzane, a village in the mountains, the association is also involved in a community gîte project and efforts to create employment opportunities for local women. Black Tomato weaves time with the community into its Morocco itineraries, bringing clients closer to the people and work behind the project. In Peru's Sacred Valley, hotel partner Sol y Luna directs profits to support a local school, disability center and orphanage.

B Corp certification assesses businesses across social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. For Black Tomato, it recognizes that the care it brings to its journeys and partnerships is part of how it operates as a business, too.

“Regenerative travel is not a new direction for us; it's central to how we think about the journeys we create and the relationships behind them. I'm proud of how many people across Black Tomato helped us get here. Now it's on all of us to live up to it: in how we look after our clients and our team, in the partners we choose and the relationships we build with the communities that welcome our travelers, and in how we care for the places our journeys depend on. For our team, that also means being able to explain why we recommend a particular partner and how the people who call that place home benefit when our clients visit,” said Carolyn Addison, Head of Product at Black Tomato.

About Black Tomato: Black Tomato is a tailor-made luxury travel company that delivers imaginative and cutting-edge private travel experiences worldwide. Known for its deeply personal and inspiring itineraries, the company has been crafting journeys for discerning travelers since 2005, with a particular focus on extraordinary family adventures. A Certified B Corporation, Black Tomato meets high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. Its honors include Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards and Travel + Leisure World's Best. For more information, visit blacktomato.com.

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