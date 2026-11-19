SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of IT and OT networking and security, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Westlands Advisory OT Cybersecurity Navigators 2026 report for the fourth consecutive publication. The Fortinet AI-Enabled OT Security Platform brings asset visibility, segmentation, OT device virtual patching, secure remote access, and security operations together to help organizations reduce risk and protect industrial operations.

As industrial organizations connect more systems across plants, transportation networks, and critical infrastructure, they face growing pressure to protect operations from cyber disruption. Recent cyberattacks targeting supermarket refrigeration systems are one example of how exposed industrial controls can disrupt essential operations. As organizations connect more operational systems, they need to secure remote access and apply timely threat intelligence to reduce risk and maintain availability. FortiGuard Labs OT Refrigeration Control Systems Attack Threat Signal Report provides immediate guidance to help operators address these risks.

“Organizations need security that supports reliable production as their OT and IT networks become more connected and AI adoption grows,” said Anthony James, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Fortinet.“By bringing visibility, protection, and response together across IT and OT, we help customers strengthen operational resilience while simplifying security. We believe being named a leader for the fourth consecutive time reflects our continued commitment to the organizations that keep essential systems running.”

Advancing OT Security Maturity to Protect Operations

Security and operations leaders need to demonstrate how cybersecurity investments protect production, availability, and safety. Fortinet helps teams assess risk across sites, segment networks, secure maintenance access, and coordinate threat detection and response. Fortinet also provides the means to measure OT security posture, identify improvements, and support OT cybersecurity ROI dialogue.

The FortiOS product family has IEC 62443-4-2 Security Level 4 certification, the highest security level the standard defines for components. Customers can use the same independent evidence of security capabilities, including segmentation and secure communication, in procurement and compliance reviews across platforms and releases. That means a plant and remote substation can rely on the same certification even if they upgrade to different solutions on different schedules. System conformance depends on the implemented architecture, configuration, and applicable requirements.

Simplifying Security Across Converging IT and OT Environments

As IT and OT converge, Fortinet unifies secure networking, secure access, and security operations through FortiOS, centralized management, and FortiGuard Labs threat intelligence to simplify policy enforcement and coordinated response.

FortiGate and FortiSwitch provide network protection and segmentation, including ruggedized options, while OT Security Services and FortiPAM with secure remote access capabilities strengthen industrial threat protection and maintenance access. Custom ASICs accelerate security processing in supported FortiGate models, and third-party integrations help customers preserve existing investments.

Fortinet is also expanding its OT security portfolio to help transportation and critical infrastructure operators secure connected systems across demanding environments. Key additions include:



Rugged security for rail and industrial sites: The FGR-60G-M12 and FGR-60G-5G-M12 are Fortinet's first FortiGate Rugged models purpose-built for railway environments, featuring M12 connectors. The FGR-60G and FGR-60G-5G also refresh the rugged portfolio with SP5 security processors.

Connectivity for fleets and distributed operations: Two new 5G FortiExtender Vehicle models support police, ambulance, and other emergency-service fleets. The FortiAP 222KL combines Wi-Fi, LTE, and LoRaWAN in a single access point.

Expanded OT software and threat protection: FortiOS adds security capabilities for electric vehicle charging stations and a built-in MQTT broker, while FortiGuard OT Security Service updates extend protection for OT and transportation environments. Industry certifications: More than 10 product certifications aligned with transportation and maritime requirements help operators address regulatory and safety obligations across fleets, rail networks, vessels, and critical infrastructure.

These additions build on Fortinet's continued enhancements to its AI-Enabled OT Security Platform, helping customers protect distributed industrial operations.

Supporting Secure AI Adoption in Industrial Environments

As industrial organizations use AI to interpret operational data and improve processes, they need to govern data access, control which systems AI services can reach, and maintain operational oversight.

Fortinet combines segmentation, access controls, and OT threat intelligence to support secure AI adoption. FortiAI assists analysts with investigation and response, while FortiGuard Labs intelligence supports protection against evolving attacks, including AI-enabled threats. The new FortiGuard Inline AI Security Service adds another layer of protection, helping FortiGate customers inspect AI interactions in real time and enforce policies to protect sensitive data. These capabilities help customers extend their security programs as AI adoption grows, with operational changes governed by approved policies and response procedures.

Additional Resources



Download the Westlands Advisory OT Cybersecurity Navigators 2026 report.

Learn about the Fortinet OT Security platform.

Download the 2026 State of Operational Technology and Cybersecurity report.

Read more about the Fortinet AI-Native Security Fabric.

Learn about the Fortinet Open Ecosystem.

Visit fortinet.com/trust to learn about Fortinet innovation, collaboration partners, product security processes, and enterprise-grade products.

Read about how Fortinet customers are securing their organizations.

Learn about Fortinet's commitment to product security and integrity, including its responsible product development and vulnerability disclosure approach and policies. Follow Fortinet on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Subscribe to Fortinet on our blog or YouTube.



Fortinet (Nasdaq: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Over one million lifetime customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTs”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet's commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet's elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at , the Fortinet Blog or FortiGuard Labs.

Copyright © 2026 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and TM denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet's trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAgent, FortiAI, FortiAIOps, FortiAntenna, FortiAP, FortiAPCam, FortiAppSec, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBranchSASE, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCART, FortiCASB, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiDAST, FortiDATA, FortiDB, FortiDevice, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDeploy, FortiDevice, FortiDevSec, FortiDLP, FortiEdge, FortiEDR, FortiEndpoint, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFlex, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiGuest, FortiHSM, FortiHypervisor, FortiIdentity, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLink, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiNDR, FortiPAM, FortiPhish, FortiPoint, FortiPoints, FortiPortal, FortiPresence, FortiProxy, FortiRecon, FortiRecorder, FortiSASE, FortiSAT, FortiSEC, FortiSIEM, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSOC, FortiSRA, FortiSwitch, FortiTelemetry, FortiTester, FortiTIP, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLM, FortiXDR, Lacework FortiCNAPP, Linksys, Intelligent Mesh, Velop, Max-Stream, Performance Perfected and SECURITY FABRIC.

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