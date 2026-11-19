MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Becky Irving, CVT, earned the recognition for decades of service in the veterinary clinic and in the field as a search-and-rescue responder

Orlando, FL, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today's Veterinary Nurse and the NAVC recognized Becky Irving, CVT, as the 2026 Clinic Champion of the Year.

Irving made a lasting impact on the pets and people in her community over the span of her nearly 40-year career as a certified veterinary technician. Today, she serves as a lead surgery technician at VCA Rock Creek Animal Hospital in Aloha, Oregon.

But her reach extends beyond the clinic. Irving has also dedicated her free time to search-and-rescue training and deployments for the past 35 years. Irving participated in rescue efforts at the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, the Camp Mystic flood site in Central Texas in 2025 and many other emergencies in her community and around the country.

“To be recognized for doing what I love, both professionally in veterinary medicine and personally through search and rescue, means more to me than words can express,” said Irving.“It represents years of hard work, dedication and an unwavering commitment to keeping working dogs working.”

Irving also takes a lead role in caring for local heroes, providing treatment to more than 15 working dogs from the Hillsboro and Beaverton Police Departments on a regular basis.

“Working dogs give so much of themselves in service to others. Being able to support them, care for them and help them continue doing the incredible jobs they were trained to do is something I will never take for granted,” said Irving.“My heart has always been, and will always be, with the working dogs.”

Irving leads an exemplary career as a veterinary technician, but her continued dedication to search-and-rescue efforts while off the clock represents how closely her personal and professional passions intertwine.

“Becky Irving is a shining example of someone who has dedicated her life to helping animals and the people in her community,” said NAVC CEO, Gene O'Neill.“It's impossible to quantify just how many lives have been impacted by Becky's work-whether through emergency rescue efforts or surgical care for a pet-and we are proud to honor her as our Clinic Champion of the Year.”

The Clinic Champions program was developed by the NAVC in 2021 to shine a light on the veterinary nurses/technicians who make a positive impact on their clients, patients, coworkers and greater community every day. These stories are common in the veterinary community, but often overlooked. Today's Veterinary Nurse honors a veterinary nurse/technician in each issue for their contributions in community service, scholarship, advocacy or innovation.

The Clinic Champions program is part of the NAVC's Veterinary Nurse/Technician Empowerment Initiative, which aims to elevate and advance veterinary nurses and credentialed technicians. This initiative encompasses a wide range of programs that offer new resources and tools for veterinary nurses/technicians, encourage the next generation of these veterinary professionals and bring together leaders from across the veterinary industry to address the challenges facing the veterinary nurse/technician profession.

About Today's Veterinary Nurse

Today's Veterinary Nurse (TVN) is an official journal of the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC). TVN provides world-class continuing professional development and support services designed specifically for veterinary nurses and technicians. With practical peer-reviewed, state-of-the-art companion animal nursing and technical educational CE, TVN is dedicated to improving and supporting the skill set and professional development of veterinary nurses and assistants as they advance their career. TVN is published quarterly (Winter, Spring, Summer and Fall) and is available as a free resource in print and digital editions for qualifying professionals.

About the NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. As the world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX (Veterinary Meeting & Expo), the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; VetFolio.com, a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; NAVC Media, the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and NAVC Embrace, an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit

CONTACT: Ellen Edmonds NAVC (The North American Veterinary Community) 407-580-6084...