Mike Pereira, a top real estate agent in Woonsocket, RI, brings statewide Realtor of the Year recognition and 23 years of experience to his practice.

WOONSOCKET, RI, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mike Pereira's real estate career includes statewide recognition for his professional service and community involvement. A Rhode Island Realtor of the Year recipient, he has built a reputation as a top real estate agent in Woonsocket, RI, helping buyers and sellers understand their options and work through the decisions involved in a move.Why Was Mike Pereira Named Rhode Island Realtor of the Year?The Rhode Island Association of Realtors honored Pereira for his contributions to the real estate profession, industry leadership, and community service. The statewide recognition considers involvement in Realtor organizations alongside charitable and civic work. Pereira's selection followed recognition at the regional level.“Community service and industry involvement directly support the work I do for buyers and sellers,” says Pereira.“Staying active at the state and national levels helps me advocate for property rights and keep my clients informed.”What Is Mike Pereira's Track Record in Real Estate?Pereira represents buyers and sellers across Woonsocket, RI, and surrounding communities. With over 23 years in real estate, he has completed 304 career transactions totaling $110 million in sales volume.His professional education includes credentials in buyer and seller representation, pricing strategy, and working with older homeowners. That training supports clients facing different decisions, whether they are purchasing a first home, preparing a longtime residence for sale, or coordinating a move with retirement.Experience Proof Points- 23 years of real estate experience- 304 closed career transactions- $110 million in career sales volume- Five-star rating supported by 108 client reviews- Recognized as a Top 10 agent in Woonsocket by Top10REAgents- Recipient of the Rhode Island Realtor of the Year honor- Holds the Accredited Buyer's Representative, At Home With Diversity, ePRO, Seniors Real Estate Specialist, Seller Representative Specialist, and Pricing Strategy Advisor credentialsWhat Does This Recognition Mean for Woonsocket Buyers and Sellers?Pereira's Realtor of the Year recognition gives buyers and sellers insight into his involvement in the profession and the communities he serves. Alongside his transaction experience and client reviews, it offers another point of reference when choosing an agent.Woonsocket, RI market figures show 83 active homes and 3.2 months of inventory, with a median sale price of about $434,000. Just over 55% of homes sold above their asking price, making preparation important for buyers entering competitive situations.For buyers, that means reviewing comparable sales, understanding a home's condition, and deciding on a comfortable offer before negotiations begin. Sellers can use recent closings and competing listings to set an asking price, then compare offers based on financing, contingencies, and timing as well as price.Who Is Mike Pereira?Mike Pereira is a real estate professional with Long Realty Inc., serving Woonsocket and surrounding Rhode Island communities from his office in Glocester. His practice combines residential representation with a longstanding commitment to professional education and industry service.His leadership background includes service with the Rhode Island Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. In his work with clients, he focuses on explaining the process clearly, planning around their priorities, and helping them make informed decisions from the initial consultation through closing.Buying or selling in Woonsocket, RI? Reach Mike Pereira at Long Realty Inc. at 401-568-5454.

Mike Pereira

Mike Pereira

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Top Real Estate Agent in Woonsocket, RI, Mike Pereira Holds Rhode Island Realtor of the Year Honors News Provided By Mike Pereira November 19, 2026, 15:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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