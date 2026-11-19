David Kurtz, a top real estate agent in Tyler, TX, has been ranked No. 1 locally by transaction sides in the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings.

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With over 13 years in the real estate industry, Broker/Owner David Kurtz has closed 623 career transactions and amassed a five-star record across 410 client reviews, cementing a solid reputation as the best real estate agent in Tyler, TX.This year, he adds a major production milestone to that record: earning the RealTrends Verified designation as the #1 Agent by Transaction Sides in Tyler for 2026.What Did RealTrends Recognize David Kurtz For?The 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings placed David Kurtz No. 1 among individual agents in Tyler, TX, by closed residential transaction sides. A transaction side counts each time an agent represents a buyer or seller in a completed sale.“I'm grateful to RealTrends for this recognition and to the Tyler buyers and sellers who've trusted me with their moves,” says Kurtz.“I also want to thank our team at Dwell Realty. They do so much behind the scenes to keep each sale on track, and I'm glad to share this recognition with them.”What Makes David Kurtz a Top Producer in Tyler?Kurtz operates as the Broker/Owner of Dwell Realty, guiding clients through the Tyler, TX market. His approach centers on asking the right questions to understand client goals and then working consistently to find properties that meet or exceed those parameters.As a licensed Broker holding the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation, he prioritizes keeping buyers and sellers fully informed at every stage of the sale.Experience Proof Points- 13 years of real estate experience- 623 career transaction sides closed- $215 million in career sales volume- Named to the 2026 RealTrends Verified list as the #1 Agent by Transaction Sides in Tyler- Averages 36 days on market- Maintains a 98% list-to-sale ratio- Holds a five-star record across 410 client reviewsDavid Kurtz's 10 Most Recent Sales in Tyler, TX- 11479 Lindsey Garden Drive | October 28- Lot 73 Forest Estates Cove | October 20- 1950 Stonehill Drive | October 8- 6987 Canal | September 30- 445 Ambrose Avenue | September 17- 526 West Houston Street | September 16- 14381 Cedarwood Circle | September 4- Lot 79 Crosslake Boulevard | September 2- Lot 78 Crosslake Boulevard | September 2- 16580 Eastside Road | August 28, 2026What Does This Recognition Mean for Tyler Buyers and Sellers?Working with a verified top-producing agent helps buyers and sellers read local conditions accurately, leading to more effective pricing and negotiation strategies. An active agent sees more listings, offers, and inspection responses, which translates to better situational awareness for their clients.According to the most recent local market data, the Tyler, TX area currently holds 5.8 months of supply and an active inventory of 586 homes. This represents a relatively balanced market. Sellers should focus on property presentation and accurate initial pricing to attract offers. Buyers, meanwhile, have enough available inventory to evaluate their choices without the immediate pressure of bidding wars on every single property.The median sale price sits at about $285,000, with roughly 8% of homes selling above the asking price.Who Is David Kurtz?David Kurtz is the Broker/Owner of Dwell Realty, serving Tyler, Texas, and the surrounding areas. Operating from the main brokerage office on Crosswater Avenue, he leverages his industry background to guide buyers and sellers toward their property goals. In addition to his broker license, he holds the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation, reflecting his ongoing professional education and market knowledge.Buying or selling in Tyler, TX? Reach David Kurtz at Dwell Realty at 903-574-2888.

David Kurtz

David Kurtz

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Top Real Estate Agent in Tyler, TX David Kurtz Named RealTrends Verified #1 Agent by Transaction Sides News Provided By David Kurtz November 19, 2026, 15:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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