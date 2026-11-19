Clara Baum, a top real estate agent in Redondo Beach, CA, has been recognized among Estate Properties' top 5% of agents for 2026.

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Drawing on her corporate marketing background, MBA, and a recent track record of over $20 million in sales volume, Clara Baum has established herself as a top real estate agent in Redondo Beach, CA.Her continuous production and strategic approach have recently earned her a spot among the Top 5% of Agents at Estate Properties for 2026.What Earned Clara Baum a Top 5% Spot at Estate Properties?The Top 5% recognition places Baum among the highest-producing professionals out of 500 agents at Estate Properties in 2026. The distinction is based entirely on her recent sales production and highlights her consistent ability to close transactions effectively across the South Bay. Reaching this tier requires maintaining strong transaction volume throughout the year, marking her as a leading figure within her brokerage."I focus on developing a clear plan to protect my clients' interests and meet their specific goals," says Baum. This recognition underscores her commitment to managing the many moving parts of a sale, ensuring her buyers and sellers remain protected from start to finish.What Makes Clara Baum a Top-Producing Agent in the South Bay?Baum leverages her MBA and background in corporate business leadership to give sellers a distinct edge in positioning homes and reaching qualified buyers. Serving Redondo Beach, CA, Palos Verdes, Torrance, Manhattan Beach, and Hermosa Beach, she approaches every transaction with strong negotiation skills, honesty, and careful attention to detail.Her resources also extend to construction and physical improvements, as her husband is a general contractor. "Having a contractor in the family adds practical insight into evaluating a property's true potential," says Baum. By offering this structural perspective, she helps clients visualize improvements and avoid costly oversights.Experience Proof Points:- Generated over $20 million in real estate sales volume in the last year- Ranked in the Top 5% of 500 agents at Estate Properties for 2026- Received the Estate Properties Emerald Award- Named Top Agent in April and July- Designated Top Realtor for the Redondo Office- Earned the Top 10% Producer honor- Recognized with the Future Icon AwardWhat Does the Recognition Mean for Redondo Beach Buyers and Sellers?Working with an active top producer means buyers and sellers have an advocate who sees more offers, home inspections, and negotiations firsthand, allowing them to read local conditions accurately.According to the most recent local market data, Redondo Beach holds 2.6 months of supply, signaling a tight, seller-favoring market. With active inventory sitting at 142 homes, buyers must act strategically to secure a property.Sellers maintain a distinct advantage, with roughly 28% of homes selling above the asking price and the median sale price hovering near $1.5 million. In these conditions, sellers should prepare their properties carefully to maximize their returns on the open market, while buyers need an agent who knows how to structure offers to win without overextending.A top-producing agent provides the context needed to interpret these market signals and adjust strategies in real time.Who Is Clara Baum?Based out of the 1901 S Catalina Avenue office in Redondo Beach, Baum believes real estate service extends well past closing day. She prioritizes clear communication, honesty, and lasting relationships to remain a dependable resource for her clients.By taking the time to understand personal priorities and offering thoughtful guidance throughout the transaction, she continues to serve as a trusted advisor for buyers and sellers across the South Bay long after the keys change hands. Her dedication to organization and direct answers has firmly established her as a respected professional throughout the region.Buying or selling in Redondo Beach, CA? Connect with Clara Baum online or at (310) 447-1537.

Clara Baum

Clara Baum

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Top Real Estate Agent in Redondo Beach, CA Clara Baum Recognized in the Top 5% of Agents at Estate Properties News Provided By Clara Baum November 19, 2026, 15:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.