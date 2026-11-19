The Radiology Group Expands its WeCARE! Platform to Strengthen Radiology Care at Rural Hospitals with AI, innovation, and professionalism

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Radiology Group, a family-owned radiology organization based in Atlanta, today announced its expansion into Florida and the launch of its WeCARE! platform at rural, critical-access, and community hospitals across the state. The goal is to give patients in rural Florida faster, more reliable access to high-quality imaging close to home, while helping local hospitals stay financially strong.Many rural hospitals in Florida struggle to recruit radiologists, keep coverage around the clock, and manage the cost of imaging services. WeCARE! addresses these problems by combining 24/7 imaging interpretation with workflow technology, direct collaboration with physicians, follow-up management, and support for financial performance. The Radiology Group works as an extension of each hospital's clinical and operational team, not as an outside vendor.“Every patient in rural Florida deserves the same quality of radiology care found in the state's largest cities,” said Anand P. Lalaji MD CEO of The Radiology Group.“WeCARE! lets us bring subspecialty expertise, fast turnaround times, and modern technology to the hospitals that anchor these communities, and helps them build a sustainable future.”With WeCARE!, partner hospitals can expect:. Around-the-clock coverage, so emergency and inpatient imaging is read promptly at any hour.. Workflow technology that connects imaging, reporting, and communication among care teams.. Physician collaboration that gives local providers direct access to radiologists for consults and complex cases.. Follow-up management so important incidental findings are tracked and acted on.. Financial sustainability support that helps hospitals strengthen imaging service lines and keep care local.Florida joins The Radiology Group's growing network of rural and community hospital partners, including its recent expansion and WeCARE launch in Washington state. The company plans to work with hospital leaders, medical staff, and community stakeholders across Florida to tailor each deployment to local needs.About The Radiology GroupThe Radiology Group is family-owned and independently operated, with no outside capital or private equity backing. It serves rural, critical-access, and community hospitals exclusively, where high-quality imaging is essential to patient care and to the long-term strength of the local healthcare system. Through innovation, advanced technology, and close collaboration with partner hospitals, The Radiology Group expands access to radiology care in rural communities while helping maintain and grow financial sustainability across the system. Learn more at .

Anand Lalaji MD

The Radiology Group LLC

+1 404-432-0239

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Radiology Group Expands Into Florida, Launches WeCARE! Platform to Strengthen Radiology Care at Rural Hospitals News Provided By The Radiology Group LLC November 19, 2026, 15:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.