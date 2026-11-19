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A Mesquite ISD student broadcaster speaks into the microphone at KEOM 88.5 FM.

Mesquite ISD's KEOM 88.5 FM is the only high school station in its category, competing against college broadcasters worldwide. Vote for KEOM by Nov. 23.

MESQUITE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Most high school students compete against their peers. At Mesquite ISD, student broadcasters at KEOM 88.5 FM are going head-to-head with college radio stations from around the world in the International Student Broadcasting Championship (ISBC) People's Choice competition.

KEOM is the only high school radio station competing in its category, facing college-level broadcasters from five other continents. After earning worldwide runner-up honors last year, the students are hoping to bring the championship home to Mesquite.

What sets KEOM apart is the experience students gain long before entering the competition. Unlike traditional high school broadcasting programs, KEOM gives students the opportunity to work at an operating FM radio station serving listeners throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. From on-air announcing and interviews to audio production and programming, students develop real-world broadcasting skills while still in high school.

Now, KEOM is calling on the North Texas community to help its student broadcasters reach the top spot.

How to Support KEOM:

Community members can cast their votes in the ISBC People's Choice competition by visiting the official voting page and selecting KEOM 88.5 FM.

Voting closes Monday, November 23.

Media Opportunities

KEOM welcomes opportunities to visit the station, interview student broadcasters, and capture students in action as they operate a professional radio station. Available visuals include students broadcasting live, producing audio segments, and working behind the scenes in the studio.

Media Contact:

Shondra Tharp

...

972-882-7560

About KEOM 88.5 FM:

Operated by Mesquite Independent School District, KEOM 88.5 FM serves the North Texas community with classic hits from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s while providing high school juniors and seniors with hands-on experience in radio broadcasting, digital audio production, communication, and media technology. Learn more at .

Brenda Gonzalez

Mesquite ISD

972-882-7378

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Mesquite ISD High School Radio Station Takes on College Broadcasters in International Competition News Provided By Mesquite ISD November 19, 2026, 15:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry



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