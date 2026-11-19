MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Nov 19 (IANS) The media environment in Pakistan has been facing a form of intimidation that does not always leave visible injuries. Summons, cybercrime probe, device seizures, threatened prosecutions and repeated court appearances can affect journalists and media professionals even when no conviction follows, a report has detailed.

In October, an Islamabad-based media watchdog documented 97 violations against the media and its practitioners in Pakistan from October 2025 to August 2026. It said that Pakistan remained a deeply hostile environment for journalism and media professionals during 2025-26 despite the drop in the number of documented violations.

Freedom Network's latest annual Impunity Report 2026 titled 'From Violence to Lawfare: Process as Punishment for Journalists' stated: "About 10 cases a month (against media personnel), their nationwide spread and severity in the period showed that fewer violations did not mean greater safety." The report authored by journalist Adnan Rehmat and Freedom Network Executive Director Iqbal Khattak was produced with technical assistance from International Media Support (IMS).

Freedom Network said at least 97 attacks and other violations were reported between October 2025 and August 2026, compared with 142 in the preceding cycle. Cases reported from October 2025 to August 2026 included one work-related killing, three attempted assassinations, 18 threats of murder or harm, 13 legal actions and 32 threats of legal actions, as well as 11 assaults.

Digital and independent journalists were targeted most often, according to the report. Victims or their families said that government authorities and officials were alleged instigators in nearly two-thirds of the cases. The report found that "impunity has evolved from a failure to punish violence into a broader system of coercion".

The report said that the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) used the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) against journalists to punish dissent as“central to this legal siege” of online journalism in Pakistan. Analysis of representative PECA-related cases against journalists shows a recurring pattern, from complaint, notice, or inquiry to appearance, FIR, arrest, bail, and eventual relief, apology, or unresolved prosecution, according to the report.

In a statement, Freedom Network stated, "Allegations involving alleged defamation, false information, harassment or reputational harm against media practitioners 'are repeatedly channelled through cybercrime procedures,' including where reporting 'concerns public expenditure, corruption or official conduct'."

Pakistan has introduced legislation intended to protect journalists. However, Freedom Network's latest report raises questions over their effectiveness.

The latest press freedom figures in Pakistan reveal a troubling contradiction as laws intended to protect people from online offences coexist with allegations that cybercrime procedures are increasingly being used to pressurise journalists. Laws have been enacted in Pakistan, according to a report in Sri Lanka-based Daily Mirror. However, the bodies responsible for protecting media professionals have struggled to demonstrate their effectiveness. Journalists are not safer even if lawfare is used instead of physical violence.

"A reporter who is not assaulted but repeatedly summoned, investigated or threatened with prosecution can still be prevented from doing their work. The absence of a conviction does not erase the financial, professional and psychological costs of prolonged legal proceedings. The central concern is not whether journalists should be above the law. It is whether the law is being applied without discrimination and whether those who investigate wrongdoing can do so without facing disproportionate retaliation," a report in leading Sri Lankan media outlet 'Daily Mirror' stated.

"When legal proceedings become a means of discouraging scrutiny, the damage extends beyond individual journalists. It narrows the space for public-interest reporting and leaves citizens with fewer independent accounts of decisions taken in their name. Pakistan's latest record suggests that the pressure on its media is evolving, even as the question of accountability remains unresolved," it added.