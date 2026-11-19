MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) The sixth edition of the India-Malaysia joint military exercise 'Harimau Shakti' commenced at Ipoh in Malaysia on Thursday, with special emphasis on the integrated employment of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) capabilities, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

The exercise is being conducted from November 19 to 30, with contingents of 120 personnel each from both countries.

“The aim of the exercise is to jointly rehearse the conduct of sub-conventional operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations mandate, with particular emphasis on synergising responses during counter-terrorism operations. The exercise will focus on coordinated operations in jungle and semi-urban terrain, incorporating joint planning, tactical coordination and the employment of emerging technologies to enhance interoperability and operational effectiveness,” the MoD said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the exercise will be conducted in progressive phases, beginning with cross-training and familiarisation with each other's operational procedures, followed by joint tactical drills.

“Training activities will include establishment of a Joint Command Post and Surveillance Centre, counter-terrorism operations, raids, cordon-and-search operations and combat engineering drills. Special emphasis will be placed on the integrated employment of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) for reconnaissance and surveillance, along with Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) capabilities to detect and neutralise hostile drones,” the statement mentioned.

The exercise will culminate in a joint validation exercise involving a simulated counter-terrorism scenario, incorporating coordinated ground operations, integrated surveillance and employment of unmanned systems.

“Exercise Harimau Shakti will provide an opportunity for both Armies to exchange best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures, while enhancing interoperability and mutual understanding. The exercise will further strengthen defence cooperation and bilateral military relations between India and Malaysia, contributing to regional peace and stability,” the MoD added.

In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, expressed satisfaction with the robust defence partnership between the two nations through regular exchanges, visits, staff talks, exercises, training courses and defence industry collaboration.

The two leaders also condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism, and called for zero tolerance of terrorism and concerted international efforts to combat it in a comprehensive and sustained manner.

The fourth edition of Harimau Shakti was held at the Foreign Training Node in Shillong's Umroi Cantonment in 2023.