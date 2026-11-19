MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 19(IANS) Actor Ram Nitin, who won audiences over with his performances in the superhit Telugu films MAD and MAD Square, is to play the lead in a new Tamil-Telugu bilingual film that is to be directed by Karthikk Jai Palani.

The film is being produced by Soldiers Factory, the production house behind the National Award-winning Tamil film 'Parking', in association with Redacted Studios.

Sources close to the unit say that the new film will mark the directorial debut of Karthikk Jai Palani, who previously worked as an associate director with renowned filmmaker Venkat Prabhu.

Actresses Prathana Nathan and Teju Ashwini are to play the female leads in this new film. Prathana Nathan, who is known for her performances in acclaimed films such as 'Parking' and 'Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil', will be seen playing one of the two female leads in this new film. She is also gearing up for her upcoming film 'Ninja', in which she plays the lead role.

Actress Teju Ashwini, who is best known for her performance in Enna Solla Pogirai and who will next be seen playing the lead role in 'Super Hero', starring Arjun Das, will play the other heroine.

Speaking about their association with Redacted Studios, KS Sinish of Soldiers Factory said, "We are happy to announce our association with Redacted Studios for our next Telugu-Tamil production. This is an exciting love story that brings together a promising cast and a fresh team of talent."

He added, "At Soldiers Factory, we have always welcomed fresh talent, new ideas and collaborations with people who share our passion for cinema. We are delighted to bring this team together and look forward to creating something special. This is another exciting beginning for us, and we look forward to bringing many more interesting stories to audiences across languages.”

Being simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil, the yet-to-be-titled film is being tentatively referred to as Production No. 7 and will revolve around a romantic storyline. Sources say that the film will seek to offer all the essential commercial elements.