MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) The CBI arrested a bank manager in Dehradun and his two accomplices in a case related to a bribe for sanctioning a bank loan amounting to Rs 1.80 crore, an official said on Thursday.

Prem Ranjan, Branch Manager, Bank of Baroda, Indira Nagar Branch, Dehradun; Narendra Arya, Direct Selling Agent; and Neeraj Rai, Direct Selling Agent, were arrested on Wednesday, the official said in a statement.

The CBI registered the instant case on November 18 against the Branch Manager, Bank of Baroda, Indira Nagar Branch, Dehradun and three private persons, working as Direct Selling Agents (DSAs), based on a complaint alleging demand of a bribe of 5 per cent of the loan amount of Rs 1.80 crore – that is Rs 9 lakh - instead of facilitating sanction and disbursement of the loan, said the statement.

The complainant had applied for a loan from Bank of Baroda, Indira Nagar Branch, Dehradun, amounting to Rs 1.8 crore, it said.

For sanctioning and disbursal of the above-said loan, the accused persons had earlier obtained a partial bribe amount of Rs 2.5 lakh in cash from the complainant, and they insisted upon the complainant to make payment of the remaining part of the demanded bribe amount, i.e. Rs 6.5 lakh, said the statement.

As instructed by the accused persons, the complainant gave two undated cheques of Rs 3.8 lakh and Rs 2.2 lakh (totalling Rs 6 lakh) to the accused persons and conveyed that Rs 50,000 will be paid in cash, the CBI said.

The CBI laid a trap on November 18 and caught a Direct Selling Agent red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 50,000. Subsequently, the accused Branch Manager, Bank of Baroda and another DSA were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the case, the CBI said.

Searches were also conducted at the residential premises of the three arrested accused, and the incriminating documents/cash amounts have been seized, the CBI said.

All three accused were produced before the Competent Court at Dehradun on Thursday and sent to judicial custody. The CBI application for custody of the accused will be heard on November 23, the statement said.