MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 19 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday urged organisers and committee members to actively spread the spirit of 'We, the People of India' (Hum Bharat Ke Log) among the masses through the upcoming 'Lokmanthan-2026' conclave, describing the event as a celebration of India's cultural consciousness and folk traditions.

Addressing a meeting of the Reception Committee for 'Lokmanthan-2026' at Jawahar Kala Kendra in his capacity as chairperson, Sharma said hosting the national conclave in Rajasthan is a matter of pride for the state.

Earlier, he performed the formal 'Bhoomi Pujan' (ground-breaking ceremony) at the venue, offering the Purnahuti into the ceremonial fire amid Vedic chanting.

Scheduled to be held at Jawahar Kala Kendra from December 4 to 6 under the theme 'We, the People of India', the event will serve as a common platform for thinkers, scholars, and people from diverse walks of life to engage in meaningful dialogue.

Emphasising that 'Lokmanthan' is guided by the principle of 'Nation First', the Chief Minister said preserving cultural identity and traditional values has become crucial in a rapidly evolving social landscape.

He warned that many traditional rituals and auspicious folk songs associated with weddings and daily life are gradually fading away, stressing the need to preserve and pass them on to the younger generation.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives to shed the colonial mindset, including the development of Kartavya Path, the new Parliament building, and Seva Teerth, Sharma noted that the Rajasthan government has similarly decided to celebrate Rajasthan Diwas annually on 'Chaitra Shukla Pratipada' instead of March 30 and renamed Mount Abu as 'Abu-raj'.

Guided by the mantra of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi' (Development as well as Heritage), the state is also working to conserve over 660 traditional havelis in the Shekhawati region and will host a 'Heritage Meet' there on December 8 ahead of Pravasi Diwas celebrations on December 10.

Pragya Pravah All-India Convener and Reception Committee General Secretary J. Nandakumar said 'Lokmanthan' fosters national dialogue on folk life and traditional knowledge systems, adding that extensive outreach programmes like 'Gram Darshan' have drawn strong youth registrations.

Deputy Chief Minister and Organising Committee Chairperson Diya Kumari, RSS Kshetra Sanghchalak Dr Ramesh Agrawal, Vijnana Bharati National Organising Secretary Dr Shivkumar, and several saints and intellectuals attended the meeting.