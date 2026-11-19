MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 19 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday dedicated 13 developmental projects worth Rs 92.84 crore to people in Mendhar area of Poonch district.

Omar Abdullah dedicated 13 development projects worth Rs 92.84 crore to the people of Mendhar in the frontier district of Poonch, giving fresh impetus to infrastructure development and strengthening essential public services in the border constituency.

The projects, spread across road connectivity, power infrastructure, flood protection, education and drinking water supply, include eight inaugurations and five foundation stone-laying ceremonies, reflecting the Union Territory (UT) government's continued focus on improving basic amenities and extending development to remote and border areas.

Among the major projects, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for a 50 MVA, 132/33 KV Grid Sub-Station at Mendhar, being executed by Jammu and Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Limited (JKPТCL) at an estimated cost of Rs 49.40 crore.

The project is expected to significantly strengthen the power infrastructure and improve electricity distribution capacity in the area.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also laid the foundation stone for flood protection works at vulnerable locations between Gursai and Mankote on both banks of Mendhari Nallah in Mendhar tehsil, at an estimated cost of Rs 12.13 crore, aimed at safeguarding vulnerable habitations and adjoining land against flooding.

In the road connectivity sector, the Chief Minister inaugurated six road projects covering a combined length of 16.30 km.

Completed at a cumulative cost of more than Rs 20.19 crore, these include Jaranwali Gali to Dhara Wali Gali via CFC Rehmatpur, Main Babu More to Battangiya via Mohalla Khatana Ghai Kallar, SK Main Road to Thallan Kalaban, Main Road SK to Dharan Faizabad, Adar to Charoon Gali via High School Gorisian, and Gurah Nima Chughan to Hudian Gali (Phase-I).

He also inaugurated a double-storey (5+5) building, including a toilet complex, at Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School in Mendhar, constructed at a cost of Rs 1.59 crore, besides Water Supply Scheme for Dheri, Hundi, Dhakki and Narman villages of Behra under Jal Jeevan Mission, completed at a cost of Rs 3.67 crore.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a 1.50-km road connecting Dharana Mohalla Naka to Mohalla Muqadama High School in Upper Dharana, at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

In the education sector, he laid the foundation stones for a Model School for the Educationally Backward Block at Pathanateer, at a cost of Rs 3.72 crore, and a teacher and staff hostel for a school under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) scheme, at an estimated cost of Rs 1.13 crore.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also flagged off Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) bus services on three new routes and two water tankers to further improve public transport and drinking water availability in Mendhar.

During the inaugurations and laying of foundation stones, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Ministers Javed Ahmed Rana and Altaf Ahmed Wani, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Surankote Choudhary Mohammad Akram, Deputy Commissioner Poonch Ashok Sharma, all district, sectoral officers and other concerned and public representatives were present on the occasion.

Addressing a large public gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted the key initiatives undertaken by the UT government to fulfil its commitments to the people, particularly in social welfare, public transport, education, recruitment and restoration of the Darbar Move.

He reiterated that the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir remained a key commitment, saying he had consistently reminded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of the assurance made to the people, both during their visits to Jammu and Kashmir and in the meetings in Delhi.

"The Mughal Road was the dream of Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah. Very soon, work on the Mughal Road tunnel will commence, and in the coming years, the road will remain open throughout the year, ensuring all-weather connectivity between the two regions," CM Omar Abdullah said.

Highlighting the implementation of welfare commitments, Omar Abdullah added that the UT government had initiated the provision of six free LPG cylinders annually to the poorest households, as part of its promise of 12 cylinders.

He also referred to the progress made towards providing 200 units of free electricity through solar energy.

Emphasising measures aimed at easing the financial burden on women, the Chief Minister said that free travel in government buses had been introduced for women, particularly benefiting students commuting to schools and colleges.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had also enhanced social security benefits, including old-age and widow pensions, besides increasing marriage assistance for economically weaker families.

On employment and reservation, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the UT government had taken up recruitment-related commitments and constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to examine reservation-related issues and address concerns in this regard.

He also highlighted the UT government's intervention in the academic calendar, saying the schedule of school examinations was changed soon after the formation of the government to address concerns of students and parents who had sought a shift from March examination schedule to November-December session.

Referring to the restoration of the Darbar Move, the Chief Minister said the UT government had fulfilled its commitment to revive the historic practice, which he described as important for retaining Jammu's significance and strengthening its administrative and economic activity.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, Ministers Javed Ahmed Rana and Altaf Ahmed Wani, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, and public representatives were present on the occasion.