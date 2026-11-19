MENAFN - IANS) Tokyo, Nov 19 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi on Thursday affirmed that they would materialise defence research and development cooperation between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Japan's Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA) in the field of state-of-the-art missile and defence technologies, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

The two ministers held a bilateral meeting in Tokyo, their third within a short period of time following their interactions in August and October this year.

“Regarding defence equipment and technology cooperation, the two Ministers shared their expectation for an early conclusion of the UNICORN related arrangements, and the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) by India by February 2027. They also affirmed that they would materialise defence R&D cooperation between DRDO and ATLA in the field of state-of-the-art missile and defence technologies,” the MoD said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the two sides also concurred on further advancing exchanges between their respective Special Operations Forces and welcomed the deepening of cooperation through joint exercises, including Malabar 2026 and the Japan-India Maritime Exercise JAIMEX26, both conducted in Japan this month.

“The two Ministers welcomed the steady progress in materialising maritime security cooperation under the 'Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Security Cooperation' signed in August this year. In particular, they confirmed that the Working Group, headed at the JS/DG level, would follow up on working level talks on areas including enhancing mine counter-measures capabilities and exploring the possibility of joint development in naval shipbuilding and design,” the statement mentioned.

The ministers also agreed to further deepen cooperation towards creating an environment that would facilitate information sharing between the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the Indian Navy, and concurred on promoting cooperation between the two air services in the field of Air Domain Awareness.

Highlighting the regional security environment, the MoD said,“Amid an increasingly complex and uncertain security environment in the Indo-Pacific region, the two Ministers concurred on further promoting multilateral defence cooperation, including trilateral cooperation, in addition to bilateral defence cooperation between Japan and India, and on advancing practical cooperation for peace and stability in the region.”

Both leaders also welcomed the signing of the Letter of Intent (LoI) on the utilisation of firing ranges in India, under which the Japan Self-Defense Forces would, for the first time, conduct live-fire training, including those involving surface-to-ship missiles, at firing ranges in India.

On Thursday, Singh and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also held the fourth India-Japan 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting with Koizumi and Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu in Tokyo.

“The two Ministers shared their determination to steadily implement these concrete areas of cooperation and elevate Japan-India defence cooperation to greater heights, thereby contributing together to the peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific,” the MoD added.