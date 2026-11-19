MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Military Vehicle Electrification Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global military vehicle electrification market was valued at USD 517.5 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 710.5 million in 2026. Revenue is projected to increase to USD 1.42 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Growth is being driven by rising onboard power requirements, defense modernization budgets, hybrid-electric combat vehicle programs, unmanned ground vehicle procurement, and demand for silent watch and silent drive capabilities.

The report evaluates hybrid electric and battery-electric drivetrains, electrified onboard power, lithium-ion and advanced battery systems, electric motors and generators, power electronics, electrified transmissions, auxiliary power units, exportable power systems, deployable charging, and tactical microgrids. It also examines military vehicle programs, standards such as MIL-PRF-32565 and NATO STANAGs, export controls, critical minerals policy, pricing, competitive activity, and market opportunities across 5 regions and 25 countries and sub-regions.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Increasing electrical loads are a primary military vehicle electrification market driver. In 2025, the U.S. Army DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center projected that future ground vehicles could require onboard power ranging from 10 kW to 1 MW. Electronic warfare, counter-UAS, active protection, sensors, communications equipment, and other mission systems require substantially more power than legacy vehicle alternators can provide.

Defense spending is also supporting vehicle modernization. SIPRI reported global military expenditure of USD 2.88 trillion in 2025, up 2.9% in real terms from 2024. NATO members also agreed in June 2025 to increase defense spending to 5.0% of GDP by 2035. Hybrid propulsion can provide operational and logistical benefits, with U.S. Army data indicating fuel-use reductions of more than 20% for hybrid drivetrains and approximately 40% for hybrid propulsion in certain applications.

Major program activity includes the hybrid-electric XM30 prototypes delivered by General Dynamics and Rheinmetall in 2026, ahead of a single-vendor down-select expected around June 2027. Germany also contracted Rolls-Royce and ZF in March 2026 to develop a parallel hybrid powerpack exceeding 1,400 kW for the Main Ground Combat System. In Ukraine, more than 22,000 ground robots, most of them battery-electric, had been contracted by July 2026.

Market expansion remains constrained by high system costs, battery thermal management, power electronics requirements, safety considerations, charging infrastructure, vehicle integration, weight, maintenance complexity, and supply chain concentration. The International Energy Agency estimated that China accounted for approximately 80% of global battery cell production in May 2025. Field charging limitations are expected to keep hybrid-electric systems more viable than fully electric propulsion for heavy combat vehicles in the near term.

Segment Highlights



Type: Electrified onboard power is expected to lead the market in 2026 with a 52.4% share, valued at USD 372.4 million. Its position reflects broad demand for lithium-ion batteries, generators, and auxiliary power units across new and existing fleets. Hybrid electric systems are forecast to grow fastest at a CAGR of 12.2%.

Platform: Combat vehicles are projected to account for 42.8% of 2026 revenue, equivalent to USD 304.2 million. The segment is also expected to record a CAGR of 10.0%, supported by infantry fighting vehicle modernization and programs such as the XM30 and next-generation CV90.

Component: Battery systems are forecast to hold the largest 2026 share at 44.4%, valued at USD 315.2 million. Electrified transmissions are expected to expand fastest at a CAGR of 12.0%, supported by parallel hybrid cross-drives for next-generation tracked platforms. Fit: New-build (line-fit) applications are expected to represent 72.6% of the market in 2026, valued at USD 515.5 million. Growth will be supported by hybrid combat vehicles, unmanned ground vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, generators, and integrated power management systems installed during production.

Retrofit & upgrade opportunities remain significant because lead-acid 6T batteries continue to power an estimated 80% to 90% of the U.S. Army fleet. Compatible lithium-ion replacements can provide two to four times the energy density, supporting silent watch, mission systems, and exportable power without requiring complete vehicle replacement.

Regional Military Vehicle Electrification Outlook

Europe is expected to lead the global market in 2026 with a 44.5% share, valued at USD 316.2 million. Ukraine represents USD 172.4 million of regional demand, primarily due to battery-electric ground robot procurement. Additional growth is supported by expanding European defense budgets, the Main Ground Combat System hybrid powerpack, and next-generation CV90 development.

North America is projected to hold a 31.3% share in 2026 and record the fastest regional CAGR of 9.3%. The region is forecast to become the largest market by 2036, reaching USD 543.1 million. Growth will be led by the XM30, Infantry Squad Vehicle Heavy, lithium-ion 6T battery adoption, and exportable power upgrades.

Asia-Pacific is estimated at USD 107.3 million in 2026 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.5%. Rising defense budgets in China, India, and Japan, together with South Korea's multi-purpose unmanned ground vehicle program, are supporting regional demand. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America remain earlier-stage markets, with current activity concentrated in batteries, generators, onboard power, and limited unmanned vehicle procurement.

Competitive Landscape

The military vehicle electrification market remains fragmented across vehicle manufacturers, drivetrain suppliers, battery producers, power system specialists, and unmanned vehicle companies. The 14 companies profiled in the report represented an estimated 34.4% of the market in 2025. TotalEnergies through Saft, Leonardo through Leonardo DRS, and Ignium through Epsilor collectively accounted for approximately 16.0%, supported by lithium-ion 6T batteries and onboard power systems for active fleets.

From January 2025 through October 2026, 90 strategic developments were recorded. Contracts and orders accounted for 33 developments, while partnerships represented 20. Notable activity included Leonardo's award for a prototype onboard power kit of up to 120 kW, General Motors' selection for an ISV-H hybrid prototype agreement, Rheinmetall's hybrid autonomous resupply robot award, Allison's USD 2.7 billion acquisition of Dana Off-Highway, and RENK's agreement to acquire David Brown Defence.

Companies assessed include Rheinmetall AG, General Dynamics Corporation, Oshkosh Corporation, BAE Systems plc, Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., RENK Group AG, Leonardo S.p.A., General Motors Company, EDGE Group PJSC, Harbinger Motors Inc., Ignium, TotalEnergies SE, VINCORION SE, and Hanwha Aerospace Co., Ltd.

Business Value of the Report



Provides military vehicle electrification market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses growth opportunities by type, platform, component, fit, region, and country.

Evaluates defense budgets, operational power demand, fuel logistics, charging infrastructure, battery safety, and supply chain risks.

Tracks major hybrid-electric, battery-electric, and onboard power programs worldwide.

Benchmarks leading companies, program positions, market shares, partnerships, contracts, and investments. Supports procurement, investment planning, product development, competitive benchmarking, market entry, and partnership decisions.

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