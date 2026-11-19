MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Spatial Proteomics Market Size, Share, and Trends Analysis - Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global spatial proteomics market was valued at USD 612.4 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 684.7 million in 2026. The market is projected to expand to USD 2.18 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2026-2036.

The report assesses demand across immuno-oncology, translational research, clinical trial biomarker testing, spatial multiomics, imaging technologies, barcoded antibody platforms, AI software, regulatory pathways, pricing, supplier strategies, mergers, restructuring, and emerging growth opportunities. It covers instruments, consumables, software, and services for high-plex protein analysis in intact tissue sections and cells. Single-plex and low-plex chromogenic immunohistochemistry, protein-free spatial transcriptomics, and bulk or dissociated single-cell proteomics are excluded.

Technological advances are increasing the number of proteins that can be analyzed on a single tissue section while improving imaging area, throughput, automation, and compatibility with pathology workflows. Bruker has demonstrated datasets containing 208 proteins using CellScape XR, while the Quanterix PhenoCode Discovery IO60 panel analyzes 60 immuno-oncology biomarkers in one assay. Near-term market performance remains mixed. Quanterix reported 34% revenue growth in the second quarter of 2026 but reduced its full-year guidance, while Bruker cited weaker U.S. academic demand. Bio-Techne reported a 2.4% revenue decline in its Diagnostics and Spatial Biology segment for the fiscal year ended June 2026.

Spatial Proteomics Market Drivers and Opportunities

Immuno-oncology remains a primary growth driver because spatial biomarkers can characterize tumor, immune, and stromal cell interactions associated with treatment response. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly applying high-plex tissue biomarkers to patient selection, mechanism-of-action studies, clinical trial stratification, and analysis of limited biopsy material. RareCyte's Orion HT system is already being used by Novartis subsidiary Navigate BioPharma Services for clinical trial biomarker testing.

Clinical translation presents a significant opportunity for spatial proteomics companies. Spatial biomarkers may support companion diagnostics, precision pathology, and improved treatment prediction. In April 2026, PreludeDx announced its AidaBREAST multi-omic breast cancer assay on the Quanterix platform. Additional opportunities are emerging from AI-based cell segmentation, phenotyping, image analysis, outsourced pharmaceutical research, and new spatial biology core facilities across China, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore.

Market adoption is constrained by high instrument costs, expensive antibody panels, extended imaging and analysis times, and limited research budgets. Smaller laboratories and institutions in emerging economies often depend on shared core facilities or external service providers. The absence of common standards for panels, protocols, data analysis, and cross-laboratory validation also creates challenges, particularly for high-plex assays used with different tissues and fixation methods.

Market Segment Outlook

By offering, consumables are expected to represent the largest market share in 2026. Recurring demand for antibody panels, conjugated antibodies, staining reagents, and assay kits is increasing alongside the installed base of spatial imaging and profiling platforms. Software is projected to achieve the highest CAGR as datasets become larger and more complex, creating greater demand for automated segmentation, cell phenotyping, biomarker discovery, and AI-based spatial pattern analysis. Services are also expanding as pharmaceutical sponsors outsource biomarker programs rather than invest directly in platforms and specialist personnel.

By technology, multiplexed immunofluorescence is expected to lead the spatial proteomics market in 2026 due to its established installed base, compatibility with pathology workflows, and broad use in discovery and translational research. Oligonucleotide-barcoded antibody technologies are forecast to grow fastest because of their high plex and ability to integrate protein and RNA measurements. Relevant developments include Bruker's linked GeoMx and CosMx workflows and the Quanterix Spatial Molecular Barcoding kit for the PhenoCycler Fusion. In July 2026, Standard BioTools agreed to sell its mass cytometry business, including the Hyperion platform, to Multiplex Bio.

FFPE tissue is expected to hold the largest sample-type share in 2026 and record the highest CAGR through 2036. Its importance reflects widespread use in pathology archives and clinical trial biopsy storage, as well as the growing need for FFPE-compatible translational and diagnostic workflows.

Translational research is projected to remain the largest application segment in 2026 as cancer centers and academic medical institutions apply spatial protein data to disease mechanisms, biomarker discovery, and patient outcome studies. Clinical research & diagnostics is expected to grow fastest, supported by clinical trial adoption, panels using validated antibodies, and partnerships involving 10x Genomics, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the Cleveland Clinic, and Lausanne University Hospital.

Oncology is expected to dominate the indication segment, driven by immuno-oncology pipelines, tumor microenvironment research, and dedicated panels such as Bio-Techne's 21-plex panel for lymphoid malignancies. Immunology & inflammatory diseases and neuroscience are also attracting investment as combined protein and RNA analysis expands research into cell identity and function.

Academic & research institutes are forecast to remain the largest end-user group in 2026 because universities, research institutions, and shared core facilities account for much of the installed platform base. Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are expected to post the highest CAGR as spatial biomarkers become more integrated into immunotherapy development and clinical trials. Contract research organizations are also positioned for strong growth through outsourced spatial biomarker studies.

Regional Spatial Proteomics Market Growth

North America is expected to account for the largest global market share in 2026. Growth is supported by leading cancer centers, academic medical institutions, pharmaceutical developers, clinical trial activity, and companies including Quanterix, 10x Genomics, RareCyte, Vizgen, and Bruker Spatial Biology. Weak academic spending may limit near-term instrument sales, but hospital partnerships and biomarker testing continue to broaden adoption in the U.S. Canada contributes through cancer research institutes and academic core facilities.

Europe holds a significant market position, led by Germany and Switzerland. Germany is home to Miltenyi Biotec and Merck KGaA and is an important base for Bruker, while Switzerland hosts Lunaphore and Lausanne University Hospital. The U.K., France, the Netherlands, and Spain also contribute to regional research and commercialization.

Asia-Pacific is projected to record the highest regional CAGR during 2026-2036, supported by expanding cancer research, biopharmaceutical investment, government funding, and new core facilities. China is expected to lead the region, followed by growth in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and India. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa remain smaller markets, with opportunities linked to academic cancer research and precision oncology programs in Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Competitive Landscape

Spatial proteomics companies compete on plex, throughput, automation, FFPE compatibility, RNA integration, antibody panel breadth, AI capabilities, and workflow scalability. Consolidation continues to reshape the supplier landscape. Bruker acquired NanoString in 2024, Quanterix completed its acquisition of Akoya Biosciences in July 2025, and Merck KGaA agreed to acquire Bio-Techne in June 2026. Vizgen, which includes Ultivue, raised Series E funding in January 2026. Recent platform introductions include Bruker's CellScape XR, RareCyte's Orion HT and Orion LE, and the 10x Genomics Atera platform.

Companies profiled in the report include Bruker Corporation, Quanterix Corporation, Bio-Techne Corporation, 10x Genomics, Inc., Danaher Corporation through Leica Microsystems, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG, RareCyte, Inc., and Vizgen, Inc.

Report Benefits



Provides global spatial proteomics market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Evaluates immuno-oncology research, biomarker testing, spatial multiomics, AI image analysis, and automated workflows.

Assesses adoption barriers, including capital costs, research budget constraints, assay expenses, and limited standardization.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by offering, technology, sample type, application, indication, end user, and geography.

Benchmarks leading companies by platform capabilities, plex, throughput, panel portfolio, acquisitions, and product launches. Supports product development, partnership planning, acquisition screening, service expansion, investment analysis, and market entry decisions.

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